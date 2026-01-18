Teamleader Warehouse

Teamleader Warehouse

Posted on January 18, 2026
Almelo
Posted on January 18, 2026

About this role

Enjoy a direct contract with an organization that offers genuine growth opportunities, inspiring in‑house training, energizing team‑building events, fun staff outings, and a warm, family‑oriented workplace where positivity is part of the culture.

Become a Warehouse Team Leader in Almelo Lead, Inspire, and Optimize!

Are you ready to take the lead in a dynamic logistics environment? As a Warehouse Team Leader, you’ll play a key role in ensuring smooth and efficient operations in our modern distribution center in Almelo. You will oversee 3 to 5 teams, guiding them to achieve daily goals while creating a positive and structured work atmosphere.

Your leadership will make the difference when tackling challenges such as unexpected logistical issues or changing customer demands. With your proactive approach, you’ll foster collaboration, drive continuous improvement, and ensure that every process runs seamlessly.

Your Responsibilities as Warehouse Team Leader:

  • Coordinate: Plan and organize daily warehouse activities, including inventory management and transport scheduling.
  • Lead: Support and guide team leaders and their teams to meet operational objectives.
  • Optimize: Identify areas for improvement and implement smart solutions to enhance efficiency.
  • Monitor: Ensure compliance with health and safety regulations and fire safety standards.
  • Communicate: Report to management and collaborate with customers and suppliers to maintain smooth operations.

Why Join Us as Teamleader Warehouse?

  • Work in a modern, fast-paced logistics environment
  • Lead multiple teams and make a real impact
  • Drive process improvements and innovation
  • Enjoy a role where no two days are the same

Ready to take the next step in your logistics career? Apply now and become part of a growing team in Almelo!

What do we offer you

We believe in creating an environment where your professional growth and personal aspirations as Teamleader Warehouse are supported. As a Team Leader in our warehouse, you’ll be part of a dynamic team that values your ideas and contributions.

  • Salary between €2,700 and €4,700 per month.
  • Temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment.
  • Full-time position of 40 hours per week.
  • Immediate start directly with our client.
  • Ample growth opportunities within a thriving company.
  • A supportive team open to your innovative ideas.

Job Requirements

We are seeking an experienced Teamleader Warehouse with a passion for logistics and team management, ready to drive operational excellence in a dynamic environment.

  • MBO/HBO diploma in logistics or equivalent.
  • 5+ years of experience in logistics processes.
  • Proven leadership managing 3-5 teams and team leaders.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office, PKMS, and WMS software.
  • Flexible, stress‑resistant, and open to occasional overtime

About the company

Located in Almelo, our company is a leading logistics service provider with a strong focus on e‑commerce and fashion. Guided by our core values of collaboration, innovation, and growth, we have built a dynamic environment where no two days are the same.

We pride ourselves on fostering teamwork and investing in professional development. With opportunities to improve processes and embrace challenges, we create a workplace where your ideas and growth truly matter. Our positive and supportive culture ensures you feel valued every step of the way.

Are you ready to bring your talents to a company that values your potential?

