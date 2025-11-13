Technical Customer Support (Danish/Finnish/Swedish speaking)

Technical assistance, pre-sales and after-sales support to customers via phone, email and chat

Administration and processing customer information

Management of orders, refunds and process payments

Collaboration with administration and production teams

Fluent in Danish or Finnish or Swedish (C2-level) and English (C1-level or higher), both written and spoken

Technical knowledge in computer components and configuration and/or experience in technical customer support

Strong administrative and communication skills

Available for 40 hours per week on-site in Heerlen

Do you have interest in building your own computers or technical knowledge on the components? Then this might be the job for you! Our international client specialised in providing customised computer systems is looking for a Danish, Finnish and Swedish speakers to join the Technical Customer Support team to troubleshoot hardware/software issues and handle customer enquiries.You know your way around computers and are familiar with Windows operating systems, hardware and software issues. You have customer oriented mentality and you are happy to assist customers with questions and problem solution. In this role you will join a multicultural team and have the chance to progress within the company. On top of your base salary you will receive 8% holiday allowance and relocation package if applicable.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.