Temporary Customer Service Officer | Maritime
Posted on November 5, 2025
Rotterdam
Dutch, English
About this role
The Customer Service Officer delivers outstanding service by supporting customers throughout their digital journey, ensuring solutions are tailored to their unique needs and expectations.
Key Responsibilities
Your duties include managing customer cases from ownership and prioritization to analysis and Service Level Management.
In particular:
- Case Ownership: Ensure all customer inquiries (across all channels) are responded to within agreed SLAs and quality standards through effective collaboration with relevant stakeholders, keeping customers informed throughout the resolution process.
- Case Prioritization: Prioritize customer requests based on the criticality of each query to meet expectations and maintain satisfaction.
- Case Analysis & Dispatch: Analyze customer queries, consult subject matter experts, or assign to the appropriate team for efficient and high-quality resolution.
- Escalations: Identify and escalate recurring customer issues or pain points to the Regional Customer Care Manager.
- Monitor and ensure service levels are maintained according to tender or contract SOPs.
- Manage all cases based on a First In, First Out (FIFO) approach.
- Respond promptly to customer inquiries via calls, cases, or chat to provide assistance, answer questions, and resolve issues.
- Act as the central point of contact for exceptions or special customer requests.
- Handle and resolve complaints related to shipment disruptions or other issues, providing suitable solutions within the committed timeframe.
- Communicate with customers and coordinate system updates when necessary (e.g., vessel delays, call omissions, rollovers, late VGM, etc.).
- Collaborate closely with internal departments and facilitate communication between teams (e.g., agency, head office, customers).
Requirements
We are seeking individuals who possess:
- Relevant Experience: Previous experience in Customer Service or Customer Care roles, with a strong understanding of customer engagement and issue resolution, within the Maritime shipping industry.
- Strong Communication Skills: Ability to clearly articulate business scenarios and interact effectively with customers, senior leaders, and middle management.
- Customer Relationship Focus: Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to build, maintain, and strengthen long-term customer relationships.
- Professionalism and Resilience: A positive attitude, professional demeanor, and the capability to remain composed and effective under pressure or in challenging situations.
- A B2 level of the Dutch language as well as fluency in English is required for this position
Salary
€3000-€3400 per month
The company
Our client is a leading company in providing supply chain solutions worldwide.
Application Procedure
