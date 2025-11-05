Temporary Customer Service Officer | Maritime

Case Ownership: Ensure all customer inquiries (across all channels) are responded to within agreed SLAs and quality standards through effective collaboration with relevant stakeholders, keeping customers informed throughout the resolution process.

Monitor and ensure service levels are maintained according to tender or contract SOPs.

Manage all cases based on a First In, First Out (FIFO) approach.

approach. Respond promptly to customer inquiries via calls, cases, or chat to provide assistance, answer questions, and resolve issues.

Act as the central point of contact for exceptions or special customer requests.

Handle and resolve complaints related to shipment disruptions or other issues, providing suitable solutions within the committed timeframe.

Communicate with customers and coordinate system updates when necessary (e.g., vessel delays, call omissions, rollovers, late VGM, etc.).

Collaborate closely with internal departments and facilitate communication between teams (e.g., agency, head office, customers).

The Customer Service Officer delivers outstanding service by supporting customers throughout their digital journey, ensuring solutions are tailored to their unique needs and expectations.Your duties include managing customer cases from ownership and prioritization to analysis and Service Level Management.