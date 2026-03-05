Operational Risk Intern

Posted on March 5, 2026
Amsterdam
-
Entry level
About this role

At bunq, our users trust us with their money and data. That trust depends on staying in control, especially when things move fast ⚡

As our Operational Risk Intern, you won’t just observe risk management, you’ll actively support the team in identifying, tracking, and improving risk processes. You’ll get real exposure to how operational risk works inside a fast-moving fintech.

Ready to learn how risk is managed at scale? 🔍

Take ownership 

🔎 Support the Third-Party Risk process — help keep vendor assessments organized and our provider inventory up to date

🛡 Assist in tracking ICT risks and controls — document findings and follow up on action items

🚦 Contribute to Product Approval Risk Reviews — help gather information and ensure risks are properly logged

📊 Help monitor fraud trends, chargebacks, and process gaps — flag observations and support follow-ups

📝 Maintain clean, structured documentation — because if it’s not written down, it didn’t happen

🔁 Follow up. Ask questions. Help close the loop.

Requirements

You’re fluent in English

 You understand (at least fundamentally) what risks and controls are — and why they matter

You’re comfortable with basic tech concepts like cloud services, databases, and outages

 You’re familiar with regulations like DORA and GDPR — or curious to learn more

You’re detail-oriented and don’t let things slip

 You communicate clearly and aren’t afraid to ask thoughtful questions

 You take initiative — even as an intern

You want real, hands-on exposure to risk management inside a fast-moving fintech

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.

