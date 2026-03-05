At bunq, our users trust us with their money and data. That trust depends on staying in control, especially when things move fast ⚡

As our Operational Risk Intern, you won’t just observe risk management, you’ll actively support the team in identifying, tracking, and improving risk processes. You’ll get real exposure to how operational risk works inside a fast-moving fintech.

Ready to learn how risk is managed at scale? 🔍

Take ownership

🔎 Support the Third-Party Risk process — help keep vendor assessments organized and our provider inventory up to date

🛡 Assist in tracking ICT risks and controls — document findings and follow up on action items

🚦 Contribute to Product Approval Risk Reviews — help gather information and ensure risks are properly logged

📊 Help monitor fraud trends, chargebacks, and process gaps — flag observations and support follow-ups

📝 Maintain clean, structured documentation — because if it’s not written down, it didn’t happen

🔁 Follow up. Ask questions. Help close the loop.