Operational Risk Intern
About this role
At bunq, our users trust us with their money and data. That trust depends on staying in control, especially when things move fast ⚡
As our Operational Risk Intern, you won’t just observe risk management, you’ll actively support the team in identifying, tracking, and improving risk processes. You’ll get real exposure to how operational risk works inside a fast-moving fintech.
Ready to learn how risk is managed at scale? 🔍
Take ownership
🔎 Support the Third-Party Risk process — help keep vendor assessments organized and our provider inventory up to date
🛡 Assist in tracking ICT risks and controls — document findings and follow up on action items
🚦 Contribute to Product Approval Risk Reviews — help gather information and ensure risks are properly logged
📊 Help monitor fraud trends, chargebacks, and process gaps — flag observations and support follow-ups
📝 Maintain clean, structured documentation — because if it’s not written down, it didn’t happen
🔁 Follow up. Ask questions. Help close the loop.
Requirements
You’re fluent in English
You understand (at least fundamentally) what risks and controls are — and why they matter
You’re comfortable with basic tech concepts like cloud services, databases, and outages
You’re familiar with regulations like DORA and GDPR — or curious to learn more
You’re detail-oriented and don’t let things slip
You communicate clearly and aren’t afraid to ask thoughtful questions
You take initiative — even as an intern
You want real, hands-on exposure to risk management inside a fast-moving fintech
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.