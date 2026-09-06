Vacancy | Technical and commercial account representative | German, English, Dutch
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you have a technical mindset, speak and write German and Dutch and are available for at least 3 days a week? Then this is your chance : our client is looking for a committed and commercial Account Representative – B2B to join their informal, small team. In this position, you will be in contact with both the customer as the supplier : you are responsible for the full order cycle from beginning to ending.
You responsibilities include :
- Liaising with both B2B-customers and German suppliers;
- Contacting customers to get an order in and informing them on the order status;
- Processing an offer to an actual order;
- Entering orders and actively following up on them;
- Following up after delivery to make sure the client is satisfied.
What do we offer you
We offer a long-term employment opportunity, with plenty of room to develop. The salary depends on experience.
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Job Requirements
For this position the requirements are :
- Excellent Dutch speaking and writing skills;
- German and English speaking and writing skills on a professional business level;
- You have a commercial background or commercial experience in a B2B environment;
- You have a strong technical affinity;
- You work autonomously, independently and accurately;
- You are solution-minded;
- You are available for at least 3 days a week ; full time is also a possibility.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
Our client is an informal Dutch family company delivering a high quality, technical product on an international market. They provide a great deal of flexibility and the opportunity to fully develop your role and yourself. Due to the location of the company, commuting by car is recommended.