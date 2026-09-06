Account Manager | Spanish & English | Dutch a plus | The Hague

What exactly are you going to do

Do you have a few years of sales experience to food retailers or DIY stores and garden centers? Are you looking for the next step in your career and would like to join a dynamic, fast-paced environment? Are you native in Spanish and also speak perfect English? Read more below as this might be the perfect opportunity for you!

Your area of scope: As Account Manager you will be responsible for your customer base in Spain (and Portugal) in the broadest sense of the word. You will be in daily contact with your clients, being busy building up a strong and successful relationship with them. Apart from this, you will be working together with your enthusiastic colleagues, in a dynamic, flexible team of six people and reporting directly to the Sales Manager.

In a sum up, your responsibilities include: