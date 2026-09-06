Account Manager | Spanish & English | Dutch a plus | The Hague
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you have a few years of sales experience to food retailers or DIY stores and garden centers? Are you looking for the next step in your career and would like to join a dynamic, fast-paced environment? Are you native in Spanish and also speak perfect English? Read more below as this might be the perfect opportunity for you!
Your area of scope: As Account Manager you will be responsible for your customer base in Spain (and Portugal) in the broadest sense of the word. You will be in daily contact with your clients, being busy building up a strong and successful relationship with them. Apart from this, you will be working together with your enthusiastic colleagues, in a dynamic, flexible team of six people and reporting directly to the Sales Manager.
In a sum up, your responsibilities include:
- Analysing and setting up sales forecasts;
- Keeping close contact with key accounts in Spain and Portugal, while building successful relationships with clients and analysing potential for new business;
- Visiting clients, fairs and suppliers (20-25% of the time);
- Assuring quality of the products; quality management;
- Working in close collaboration with the purchasing department for long and short term planning;
- Keeping up to date with new developments in the sector.
What do we offer you
Our client has a challenging and dynamic environment. They offer a modern, healthy and green working culture. Furthermore, there is plenty of room for personal development and growth opportunities.
Note: you will be receiving a direct contract with our client.
For more information, please reach out to thehague@uniquemultilingual.com
Job Requirements
Your profile:
- HBO/Bachelor Degree work & thinking level;
- A minimum of 2-3 years of experience in selling in the plant industry;
- Spanish on a near native or native level is a must, as well as fluency in English;
- Commercial mindset;
- Decisive, flexible and able to establish priorities;
- Fluency in Dutch and/or French is an advantage;
- Available to travel 20-25% of the time.
About the company
An international client in the plant industry.
Interested in this position? Our recruiter Paulina de Jong is happy to receive your application in English via the 'apply direct' button below.
Want to know more first? Then please send your message via WHATSAPP or contact us at 06-18593280.
Before applying please ensure you are eligible to work in The Netherlands.
This vacancy can also be found under: English, Engels, Spanish, Spaans, Dutch, Nederlands, Accountmanager, Management, Sales, client visits, Accounts, Experienced, B2B, Professional, Full-time, Negotiate, Commercial