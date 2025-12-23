Trade (Sales) Marketing Specialist | English & Spanish, French or Italian
About this role
What will you do?
- Collaborating extensive with sales teams to identify market trends and opportunities for product promotion (The sales team is located in the Netherlands and in other EU countries)
- Analyze market research to gather insights on consumer behavior and competitor activities.
- Creating and executing trade marketing campaigns and promotions to support product launches and achieve sales targets.
- Managing trade marketing budgets and ensuring cost-effective utilization of resources.
- Monitoring and analyzing sales data to evaluate the effectiveness of trade marketing initiatives.
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with key trade partners and distributors.
- Providing training and support to sales teams on trade marketing strategies and tactics.
- Coordinating with cross-functional teams, including marketing, sales, and supply chain, to ensure seamless execution of trade marketing activities. The marketing and supply chain departments are based in NL.
- Staying updated on industry trends and best practices in trade marketing to drive continuous improvement.
- You will be mainly reporting to the Trade (Sales) Marketing Manager and the Head of Sales (when applicable)
- You might need to travel occasionally (up to max. 5 times per year) Depending on trade shows and the business
- You will join a small & dynamic team of 3 people.
Requirements
Who are you?
Education, Experience & Skills
Please note that our client is unable to provide sponsorship for a work permit, and this position is not open to candidates requiring relocation.
- Minimum of 3 years of proven experience in Trade Marketing within the FMCG sector.
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.
- Ability to work under pressure with a high level of autonomy and initiative.
- Strong command of English, both written and spoken AND you are fluent in Spanish, French or Italian (written and spoken)
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Highly motivated, proactive, and results-driven mindset.
- Strong negotiation skills.
Salary
€3700-€4600 per month
The company
We are representing a leading international company based in the Amsterdam area. They are known for their dynamic, collaborative, and professional environment. This organization, functioning in the poultry industry, fosters a culture of open communication and teamwork, where every member's contribution is valued. They are currently seeking a new colleague to become the organizational backbone of their office and provide essential support to the team. This is an excellent opportunity to join a thriving business and play a central role in its daily success.
The Trade (Sales) Marketing team is expanding.
