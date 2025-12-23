Trade (Sales) Marketing Specialist | English & Spanish, French or Italian

We are representing a leading international company based in the Amsterdam area. They are known for their dynamic, collaborative, and professional environment. This organization, functioning in the poultry industry, fosters a culture of open communication and teamwork, where every member's contribution is valued. They are currently seeking a new colleague to become the organizational backbone of their office and provide essential support to the team. This is an excellent opportunity to join a thriving business and play a central role in its daily success.

The Trade (Sales) Marketing team is expanding.