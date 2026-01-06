Business Controller - Temporary

As Business Planning Controller, you are responsible for ensuring the adheres to strict financial regulations. You transform complex financial data and accounting papers into future scenarios that guide strategic decisions and operational improvements, within the regulatory frameworks.

Your key responsibilities are:



FP&A: You set up and lead the FP&A procedures and develop the financial foundation of the planning, forecasting and periodic close procedures. This requires having an end-to-end overview of the impact that business has on the platform organization, to be able to provide direction for decision-making;



Project Control: You support and challenge project managers on cost estimates and requests, update forecasts based on project progress and changes. You prepare and monitor project budgets, track actual costs versus forecasts, analyze variances and provide corrective actions. This requires to independently track progress vs schedule, prepare regular financial and progress reports for stakeholders, identify risks and opportunities;



Treasury: You will take ownership of the treasury landscape, ensuring every activity-from cash management and capex oversight to intercompany funding and vendor pre-payments-is executed with precision and full compliance. You will keep the liquidity under control by maintaining optimal cash balances, leveraging sharp forecasting, and working closely with finance teams across the organization to anticipate risks before they arise at leadership level.



Deliverables:

FP&A:



Create proposal of updated periodic close and forecasting processes in future;



Periodic close reporting in the first week of a new period;



Deliver to forecasts of part of the forecast cycle in February and April/May;



Various scenarios periodically updated based on own modelling work that is required to define proposition impact of licensing regulation.



Project Control:



On a periodic basis, insight in actual project costs vs. plan, including analysis where deviations are explained by project managers compared with insights in the progress vs schedule;



Updated project cost forecasts in February and May, including risk & opportunity overview to propose corrective actions if needed.



Treasury:



High-quality free cashflow forecasting model and creation of future-proof cash flow model per licensed entity;



Actual vs. forecast analysis on a periodic basis to monitor progress of improvements;



Implementing an aligned process within the broader finance organization to improve quality of cashflow forecasting and realization and show increased control on free cash flow, working capital and Capex performance;



Identifying treasury related reporting needs and requirements, and be the linking pin to data analytics teams to build required reports.



This is a temporary assignment until the end of may, with possible extension for 40 hours per week. The office is located in Utrecht, but there are hybrid working possibilities. We offer you a payroll contract via Independent Recruiters and can offer a salary between € 7000 - € 8500 gross per month based on 40 hours per week. Freelance is not possibile for this role.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.