6
jobs in Boxtel
Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | English | Fulltime or Parttime | Boxtel
Customer service
Boxtel
Posted date September 6, 2026
Post a job
Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | French | Fulltime | Boxtel
Customer service
Boxtel
Posted date September 6, 2026
Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | English | Fulltime or Parttime | Boxtel
Customer service
Boxtel
Posted date September 6, 2026
Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | English | Fulltime or Parttime | Boxtel
Customer service
Boxtel
Posted date September 6, 2026
Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | Danish | Fulltime | Boxtel
Customer service
Boxtel
Posted date September 6, 2026
Learn more about working in the Netherlands
Our guide to average salaries per industry, working hours, employment contracts, and more.
Vacancy | Technical Customer Service Representative | German | Fulltime or Parttime | Boxtel
Customer service
Boxtel
Posted date September 6, 2026
Start posting
List your vacancies on IamExpat
Reach more candidates on the most popular job board for internationals in the Netherlands!