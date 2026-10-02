Executive Assistant | Temporary | Immediately Available | Sustainability

Are you an organised, proactive Executive Assistant who would like your work to contribute to a more sustainable future?

We are recruiting an Executive Assistant on behalf of our client, a fast-growing, publicly listed scale-up in the sustainable mobility sector. Our client builds and operates infrastructure that helps drivers across Europe make the switch to renewable energy, and it has clear ambitions to keep expanding its network across the continent in the coming years.

The Amsterdam office brings together a large international team of colleagues from many different nationalities. The culture is informal and entrepreneurial, with plenty of room for people who take initiative and want to grow with the business.

The Role

As Executive Assistant, you act as the right hand of the Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Financial Officer. You keep their agendas, communication and priorities on track, prepare them for meetings and serve as a trusted point of contact for key stakeholders. The role asks for a high degree of flexibility, as no two days look the same, and it gives you the opportunity to work with every department in the organisation. Please note that this is a 2-month assignment via Adams Recruitment and we can only consider candidates who are available immediately.

Qualifications & Skills

Proven experience as an Executive Assistant

A bachelor's degree or an equivalent level of education

Professional fluency in English, both written and spoken; this is a must for the role

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A rigorous, organised and reliable way of working, with a strong eye for detail

Initiative, adaptability and the flexibility to handle unexpected situations as they arise

Strong command of Google Workspace (G Suite)

A communicative, positive attitude that contributes to a good team atmosphere

Key Responsibilities

Manage the calendars of the COO and CFO, scheduling appointments and prioritising topics

Organise meetings, including scheduling, logistics and gathering the documents needed for preparation

Write and edit emails, draft memos and prepare communications on behalf of the executives

Prioritise incoming emails and respond to key stakeholders where needed

Keep the executives informed of time-sensitive and priority matters, ensuring timely follow-up and an accurate flow of information

Maintain records and documentation, collecting the information needed to support decision-making

Arrange travel for the executives and other team members

Process expenses and take care of other minor accounting tasks

Plan trainings, outings and other team events for the Network Development team

Support other departments and executives where needed

Pick up additional tasks as they come up, such as supporting interviews or preparing templates

What's On Offer

Salary range of 38k to 45k, including the 8% holiday allowance

A central role in a fast-growing, publicly listed company with a clear sustainability purpose

Direct exposure to senior leadership and to every discipline in the business

An informal, international scale-up environment with long-term career prospects

An office based in Amsterdam

Interested? Apply directly!

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