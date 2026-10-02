Executive Assistant | Temporary | Immediately Available | Sustainability
About this role
Are you an organised, proactive Executive Assistant who would like your work to contribute to a more sustainable future?
We are recruiting an Executive Assistant on behalf of our client, a fast-growing, publicly listed scale-up in the sustainable mobility sector. Our client builds and operates infrastructure that helps drivers across Europe make the switch to renewable energy, and it has clear ambitions to keep expanding its network across the continent in the coming years.
The Amsterdam office brings together a large international team of colleagues from many different nationalities. The culture is informal and entrepreneurial, with plenty of room for people who take initiative and want to grow with the business.
The Role
As Executive Assistant, you act as the right hand of the Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Financial Officer. You keep their agendas, communication and priorities on track, prepare them for meetings and serve as a trusted point of contact for key stakeholders. The role asks for a high degree of flexibility, as no two days look the same, and it gives you the opportunity to work with every department in the organisation. Please note that this is a 2-month assignment via Adams Recruitment and we can only consider candidates who are available immediately.
Qualifications & Skills
- Proven experience as an Executive Assistant
- A bachelor's degree or an equivalent level of education
- Professional fluency in English, both written and spoken; this is a must for the role
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- A rigorous, organised and reliable way of working, with a strong eye for detail
- Initiative, adaptability and the flexibility to handle unexpected situations as they arise
- Strong command of Google Workspace (G Suite)
- A communicative, positive attitude that contributes to a good team atmosphere
Key Responsibilities
- Manage the calendars of the COO and CFO, scheduling appointments and prioritising topics
- Organise meetings, including scheduling, logistics and gathering the documents needed for preparation
- Write and edit emails, draft memos and prepare communications on behalf of the executives
- Prioritise incoming emails and respond to key stakeholders where needed
- Keep the executives informed of time-sensitive and priority matters, ensuring timely follow-up and an accurate flow of information
- Maintain records and documentation, collecting the information needed to support decision-making
- Arrange travel for the executives and other team members
- Process expenses and take care of other minor accounting tasks
- Plan trainings, outings and other team events for the Network Development team
- Support other departments and executives where needed
- Pick up additional tasks as they come up, such as supporting interviews or preparing templates
What's On Offer
- Salary range of 38k to 45k, including the 8% holiday allowance
- A central role in a fast-growing, publicly listed company with a clear sustainability purpose
- Direct exposure to senior leadership and to every discipline in the business
- An informal, international scale-up environment with long-term career prospects
- An office based in Amsterdam
Interested? Apply directly!
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