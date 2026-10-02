Executive Assistant | Temporary | Immediately Available | Sustainability

Executive Assistant | Temporary | Immediately Available | Sustainability

Posted on October 2, 2026
Adams Multilingual Recruitment
Amsterdam
Posted on October 2, 2026

About this role

Are you an organised, proactive Executive Assistant who would like your work to contribute to a more sustainable future?

We are recruiting an Executive Assistant on behalf of our client, a fast-growing, publicly listed scale-up in the sustainable mobility sector. Our client builds and operates infrastructure that helps drivers across Europe make the switch to renewable energy, and it has clear ambitions to keep expanding its network across the continent in the coming years.

The Amsterdam office brings together a large international team of colleagues from many different nationalities. The culture is informal and entrepreneurial, with plenty of room for people who take initiative and want to grow with the business.

The Role

As Executive Assistant, you act as the right hand of the Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Financial Officer. You keep their agendas, communication and priorities on track, prepare them for meetings and serve as a trusted point of contact for key stakeholders. The role asks for a high degree of flexibility, as no two days look the same, and it gives you the opportunity to work with every department in the organisation. Please note that this is a 2-month assignment via Adams Recruitment and we can only consider candidates who are available immediately. 

Qualifications & Skills

  • Proven experience as an Executive Assistant
  • A bachelor's degree or an equivalent level of education
  • Professional fluency in English, both written and spoken; this is a must for the role
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • A rigorous, organised and reliable way of working, with a strong eye for detail
  • Initiative, adaptability and the flexibility to handle unexpected situations as they arise
  • Strong command of Google Workspace (G Suite)
  • A communicative, positive attitude that contributes to a good team atmosphere

Key Responsibilities

  • Manage the calendars of the COO and CFO, scheduling appointments and prioritising topics
  • Organise meetings, including scheduling, logistics and gathering the documents needed for preparation
  • Write and edit emails, draft memos and prepare communications on behalf of the executives
  • Prioritise incoming emails and respond to key stakeholders where needed
  • Keep the executives informed of time-sensitive and priority matters, ensuring timely follow-up and an accurate flow of information
  • Maintain records and documentation, collecting the information needed to support decision-making
  • Arrange travel for the executives and other team members
  • Process expenses and take care of other minor accounting tasks
  • Plan trainings, outings and other team events for the Network Development team
  • Support other departments and executives where needed
  • Pick up additional tasks as they come up, such as supporting interviews or preparing templates

What's On Offer

  • Salary range of 38k to 45k, including the 8% holiday allowance
  • A central role in a fast-growing, publicly listed company with a clear sustainability purpose
  • Direct exposure to senior leadership and to every discipline in the business
  • An informal, international scale-up environment with long-term career prospects
  • An office based in Amsterdam

Interested? Apply directly!

The post Executive Assistant | Temporary | Immediately Available | Sustainability appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€38,000 - €45,000
Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Fashion Product Data Coordinator/Specialist (Talent Pool)
Buying and Demand Planner (Talent pool)
Inside Sales Representative | Dutch & English
Fashion Merchandiser (Talent pool)
Sales Support | Dutch
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Decoding the Dutch workplace: 4 rules every expat needs to knowDecoding the Dutch workplace: 4 rules every expat needs to know
Running a Dutch B.V.? 8 must-know tax and accounting rules in the NetherlandsRunning a Dutch B.V.? 8 must-know tax and accounting rules in the Netherlands
Would cutting Dutch unemployment benefits help job growth? CPB finds outWould cutting Dutch unemployment benefits help job growth? CPB finds out
Commission proposes new rules to fast-track non-EU qualificationsCommission proposes new rules to fast-track non-EU qualifications
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position