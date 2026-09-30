Sales Account Manager
Posted on September 30, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on September 30, 2026
About this role
Client Relationship Management
- Act as the main point of contact for a portfolio of B2B clients across the EU, providing responsive, professional service.
- Build and maintain strong, long-term client relationships through regular communication and a clear understanding of each client’s needs.
- Monitor client activity and order trends, identifying changes or potential issues and following up proactively.
- Work towards agreed sales targets and volume goals within your assigned territory.
- Research markets and identify prospective B2B clients, keeping up to date with relevant industry trends and opportunities.
- Represent the business at trade shows, exhibitions and other industry events, building your network and identifying potential opportunities.
- Proactively contact prospective clients through channels such as phone, email and LinkedIn.
- Work with clients to plan and support tailored promotional and marketing activities, such as seasonal campaigns and in-store promotions, to help grow sales and visibility.
Requirements
- A proactive, customer-focused approach and performance driven, with confidence working with data.
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to work effectively across cultures. (Knowledge or Experience with working in Asian is a a bonus)
- 5+ years of experience managing B2B or trade accounts, or in a sales role within a consumer goods or related commercial environment.
- Familiarity with regional markets and wholesale or distribution channels is an advantage.
- Experience working directly with distributors or managing accounts across multiple markets.
- Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage several client relationships at once.
- Fluent English, both written and spoken. Dutch or other European languages are an advantage.
The company
Our client is an international consumer goods company with an extensive international network and a growing presence in Europe since last year.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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