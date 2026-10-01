Interim IT Infrastructure Lead

6000 - 7000

This is a 40 hour assignment in Amsterdam. Start date is as soon as possible, for a duration of 3 to 6 months. For this assignment, freelance and temp are both possible.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.