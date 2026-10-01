Interim IT Infrastructure Lead
About this role
Are you a driven IT professional passionate about ensuring seamless technology operations and leading a high-performing team?
The Interim IT Infrastructure Leadposition offers a unique opportunity to shape and manage the local IT landscape, ensuring reliability, security, and efficiency for your users. If you're ready to take ownership of critical infrastructure, mentor a talented support team, and contribute to global IT excellence, apply today and become the backbone of our regional IT infrastructure!
What are you going to do?
- Server, storage, client, and network environment management, including installation, operation, and maintenance of Windows servers and local services (File, Print, Teams);
- Administration of local VMware virtualization, storage systems, and data rooms, ensuring backup and recovery processes;
- Collaboration with global IT teams and service providers, managing local infrastructure integration, and optimizing the mobile user experience;
- IT project planning, implementation, and architecture design aligned with company strategy, while also handling 1st level support and service requests;
- Ensuring compliance with IT infrastructure standards, managing team workflows for incident resolution, and supporting M&A activities.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- Technical Expertise: Strong IT infrastructure understanding, Microsoft/Office 365, Server OS, common platforms, and target architecture analysis/implementation;
- Leadership & Strategic Alignment: Ability to lead onsite technicians and a strong understanding of organizational goals and infrastructure services;
- Experience: 5+ years general IT operations, 3+ years in international/distributed IT, Microsoft/Citrix experience, and project management/ITIL skills;
- Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Information Systems preferred;
- Soft Skills: Service-oriented, excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication (fluent English), planning, project management, and problem-solving.
Salary
This is a 40 hour assignment in Amsterdam. Start date is as soon as possible, for a duration of 3 to 6 months. For this assignment, freelance and temp are both possible.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.