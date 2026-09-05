Google Cloud Engineer Infrastructure Operations & Capacity - English

Google Cloud Engineer Infrastructure Operations & Capacity - English

Posted on September 5, 2026
Amsterdam
40
Posted on September 5, 2026

About this role

Our client is a fast-growing technology organisation specialising in SaaS solutions for voice and SMS communications, supporting performance marketing and lead generation at scale. With a global customer base and high-volume, carrier-grade infrastructure, the company is focused on delivering reliable, scalable communication solutions in a fast-paced and highly regulated environment. The team is lean, international, and fully remote, with colleagues working across Europe.

They are now looking for a driven Google Cloud Engineer, Infrastructure Operations & Capacity to join their remote team.

Job Profile for Google Cloud Engineer, Infrastructure Operations & Capacity
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Monitor and manage server and compute capacity across GCP so we never run short, including proactive scaling ahead of demand
  • Manage core GCP resources - Compute Engine instances, VPC networking, load balancers, Managed Instance Groups (MIGs)
  • Set up and maintain monitoring, alerting, and uptime dashboards for infrastructure health
  • Act as first responder on infrastructure incidents and alerts - triage, resolve, and escalate when needed
  • Manage backups, disaster-recovery readiness, and basic security hardening (patching, firewall rules, IAM)
  • Track and optimise cloud spend - right-sizing instances, reserved capacity, eliminating waste
  • Maintain clear infrastructure documentation and incident runbooks
  • Support deployments and releases from an infra-readiness standpoint, working closely with the Backend and Platform Engineer and VoIP Engineer

Candidate Profile for Google Cloud Engineer, Infrastructure Operations & Capacity

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • 2–5 years of experience in cloud infrastructure, DevOps, or site reliability roles
  • Hands-on production experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
  • Experience maintaining reliable, properly resourced production systems under variable traffic
  • Strong GCP, Linux, infrastructure-as-code (Terraform), capacity planning, autoscaling, and networking skills
  • Experience with Docker/Kubernetes (GKE), high-volume SaaS/telecom environments, FinOps, or AI-driven infrastructure automation is a plus
  • Comfortable with on-call responsibilities and production incident response
  • Proactive approach to capacity, reliability, and cloud cost management
  • Ability to work independently in a fully remote environment
Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Technical Support Specialist (Repair devices) - French and Dutch
AV Programmer | English | Remote
Freelance Business Information Systems Manager
Vacancy | IT Specialist | Dutch & English | Amsterdam
Junior Technical Engineer Specialist | English
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position