Google Cloud Engineer Infrastructure Operations & Capacity - English

Our client is a fast-growing technology organisation specialising in SaaS solutions for voice and SMS communications, supporting performance marketing and lead generation at scale. With a global customer base and high-volume, carrier-grade infrastructure, the company is focused on delivering reliable, scalable communication solutions in a fast-paced and highly regulated environment. The team is lean, international, and fully remote, with colleagues working across Europe.

They are now looking for a driven Google Cloud Engineer, Infrastructure Operations & Capacity to join their remote team.

Job Profile for Google Cloud Engineer, Infrastructure Operations & Capacity

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Monitor and manage server and compute capacity across GCP so we never run short, including proactive scaling ahead of demand

Manage core GCP resources - Compute Engine instances, VPC networking, load balancers, Managed Instance Groups (MIGs)

Set up and maintain monitoring, alerting, and uptime dashboards for infrastructure health

Act as first responder on infrastructure incidents and alerts - triage, resolve, and escalate when needed

Manage backups, disaster-recovery readiness, and basic security hardening (patching, firewall rules, IAM)

Track and optimise cloud spend - right-sizing instances, reserved capacity, eliminating waste

Maintain clear infrastructure documentation and incident runbooks

Support deployments and releases from an infra-readiness standpoint, working closely with the Backend and Platform Engineer and VoIP Engineer

Candidate Profile for Google Cloud Engineer, Infrastructure Operations & Capacity