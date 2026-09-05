Google Cloud Engineer Infrastructure Operations & Capacity - English
About this role
Our client is a fast-growing technology organisation specialising in SaaS solutions for voice and SMS communications, supporting performance marketing and lead generation at scale. With a global customer base and high-volume, carrier-grade infrastructure, the company is focused on delivering reliable, scalable communication solutions in a fast-paced and highly regulated environment. The team is lean, international, and fully remote, with colleagues working across Europe.
They are now looking for a driven Google Cloud Engineer, Infrastructure Operations & Capacity to join their remote team.
Job Profile for Google Cloud Engineer, Infrastructure Operations & Capacity
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Monitor and manage server and compute capacity across GCP so we never run short, including proactive scaling ahead of demand
- Manage core GCP resources - Compute Engine instances, VPC networking, load balancers, Managed Instance Groups (MIGs)
- Set up and maintain monitoring, alerting, and uptime dashboards for infrastructure health
- Act as first responder on infrastructure incidents and alerts - triage, resolve, and escalate when needed
- Manage backups, disaster-recovery readiness, and basic security hardening (patching, firewall rules, IAM)
- Track and optimise cloud spend - right-sizing instances, reserved capacity, eliminating waste
- Maintain clear infrastructure documentation and incident runbooks
- Support deployments and releases from an infra-readiness standpoint, working closely with the Backend and Platform Engineer and VoIP Engineer
Candidate Profile for Google Cloud Engineer, Infrastructure Operations & Capacity
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- 2–5 years of experience in cloud infrastructure, DevOps, or site reliability roles
- Hands-on production experience with Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- Experience maintaining reliable, properly resourced production systems under variable traffic
- Strong GCP, Linux, infrastructure-as-code (Terraform), capacity planning, autoscaling, and networking skills
- Experience with Docker/Kubernetes (GKE), high-volume SaaS/telecom environments, FinOps, or AI-driven infrastructure automation is a plus
- Comfortable with on-call responsibilities and production incident response
- Proactive approach to capacity, reliability, and cloud cost management
- Ability to work independently in a fully remote environment