Senior VoIP Engineer Voice AI & New Product Development - English

Our client is a fast-growing technology organisation specialising in SaaS solutions for voice and SMS communications, supporting performance marketing and lead generation at scale. With a global customer base and high-volume, carrier-grade infrastructure, the company is focused on delivering reliable, scalable communication solutions in a fast-paced and highly regulated environment. The team is lean, international, and fully remote, with colleagues working across Europe.

Currently expanding, they are looking for a driven Senior VoIP Engineer Voice AI & New Product Development with a focus on taking new voice products and technologies from architecture to production.

Job Profile for Senior VoIP Engineer Voice AI & New Product Development

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Design, develop, and maintain VoIP applications using Asterisk 22, OpenSIPS, and supporting technologies

Build backend services and integrations using Java/Spring Boot

Build and integrate production-ready voice AI agents with high audio quality and low latency

Design and deliver new voice products, including ringless voicemail, branded calling, and advanced routing

Implement SIP routing, call flows, dialplans, STIR/SHAKEN, media handling, and custom modules

Develop REST/ARI services and automation for telephony workflows

Troubleshoot and optimise SIP/RTP performance, including packet-level analysis

Deploy and manage scalable VoIP infrastructure on GCP, including MIGs, networking, load balancing, and IaC

Ensure SIP security, fraud prevention, resiliency, and high availability

Collaborate with DevOps, networking, and QA teams

Candidate Profile for Senior VoIP Engineer Voice AI & New Product Development