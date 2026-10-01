Sr. Network & Security Automation Engineer - temporary
About this role
In today's increasingly sophisticated digital landscape, how can financial institutions effectively safeguard against evolving encrypted threats?
A dutch bank is actively seeking a Senior Network & Security Automation Engineer to join its Networks & Datacenter organization. This role is critical in fortifying the bank's IT infrastructure, which underpins thousands of applications and business processes. If you possess a potent blend of deep technical security expertise and a passion for automation, and are driven by a security-by-design philosophy, this opportunity to shape the future of network security awaits you.
Take the first step in securing your place on our innovative team and apply today!
What are you going to do?
- Design, implement, and optimize TLS/SSL traffic inspection and Advanced Threat Protection solutions;
- Engineer, deploy, and manage enterprise-scale network security environments, including Palo Alto, F5, and Cisco technologies;
- Develop and implement automation solutions using Python, Ansible, REST APIs, and Infrastructure as Code principles to streamline security policy deployment and compliance;
- Provide subject matter expertise and hands-on support for network security architecture, engineering, operations, and security processes;
- Support security audits, compliance activities, and ensure solutions adhere to regulatory requirements and internal security policies.
Requirements
- 5+ years of experience as a Network Security Engineer or Security Engineer;
- Proven hands-on experience with Palo Alto Networks NGFW, Panorama, F5 BIG-IP, and Cisco networking infrastructure;
- Experience implementing TLS/SSL inspection solutions and Advanced Threat Protection technologies;
- Practical experience with Python, Ansible, API integrations, Git, and Infrastructure as Code.
One or more of the following certifications or equivalent:
- Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Engineer (PCNSE)
- Palo Alto Networks Certified Cybersecurity Associate (PCCSA)
- Cisco CCNP Security
- Cisco CCIE Security
- F5 Certified BIG-IP Administrator (201)
- Equivalent industry-recognized security certifications
Salary
For this full-time assignment (40 hours) in Amersfoort, hybrid work is possible (1-2 days per week in the office). Start is as soon as possible, initially for 3 months, with potential for extension. You will work on a flexible contract via Independent Recruiters Flex, with a monthly salary of €7,000-€7,500 based on 40 hours.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.