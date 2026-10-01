Sr. Network & Security Automation Engineer - temporary

In today's increasingly sophisticated digital landscape, how can financial institutions effectively safeguard against evolving encrypted threats?

A dutch bank is actively seeking a Senior Network & Security Automation Engineer to join its Networks & Datacenter organization. This role is critical in fortifying the bank's IT infrastructure, which underpins thousands of applications and business processes. If you possess a potent blend of deep technical security expertise and a passion for automation, and are driven by a security-by-design philosophy, this opportunity to shape the future of network security awaits you.

Take the first step in securing your place on our innovative team and apply today!

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