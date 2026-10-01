Automation Engineer (temp)-duplicate

Are you an experienced Automation Engineer who enjoys turning complex and repetitive IT processes into reliable, scalable automation? Do you have strong programming skills in PowerShell and Python, combined with experience in APIs, Azure DevOps and identity management? Then this temporary Automation Engineer position could be a great next step.

Ready to use your PowerShell and Python skills to build secure and scalable automation in an international IT environment? Apply now for the position of Automation Engineer!

As an Automation Engineer, you will help develop, operate and modernize automation across IT Operations within a global hybrid IT environment.

Your work will support user lifecycle management, ServiceDesk request fulfilment, identity integrations, reporting, cloud operations and cross-system workflows. Reliability, security, traceability and maintainability are key: you are not simply writing scripts, but building automation that can be securely used and maintained within an international enterprise environment.

Your responsibilities include:

Developing, maintaining and troubleshooting automation scripts and pipelines for IT Operations and ServiceDesk processes;

Modernizing onboarding, offboarding and identity processes using Entra ID, Oracle HCM, Microsoft Graph and related APIs;

Building and maintaining Azure DevOps pipelines and repositories using YAML and Git-based workflows;

Developing reusable automation in PowerShell and Python across Microsoft 365, Azure, Jira, Key Vault and other platforms;

Improving automation reliability through structured logging, monitoring, audit trails and failure notifications, while documenting solutions for operational handover.

You will work closely with Cloud Engineers, Workplace, ServiceDesk, Security, Platform and business application teams.