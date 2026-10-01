Automation Engineer (temp)-duplicate
About this role
Are you an experienced Automation Engineer who enjoys turning complex and repetitive IT processes into reliable, scalable automation? Do you have strong programming skills in PowerShell and Python, combined with experience in APIs, Azure DevOps and identity management? Then this temporary Automation Engineer position could be a great next step.
Ready to use your PowerShell and Python skills to build secure and scalable automation in an international IT environment? Apply now for the position of Automation Engineer!
As an Automation Engineer, you will help develop, operate and modernize automation across IT Operations within a global hybrid IT environment.
Your work will support user lifecycle management, ServiceDesk request fulfilment, identity integrations, reporting, cloud operations and cross-system workflows. Reliability, security, traceability and maintainability are key: you are not simply writing scripts, but building automation that can be securely used and maintained within an international enterprise environment.
Your responsibilities include:
- Developing, maintaining and troubleshooting automation scripts and pipelines for IT Operations and ServiceDesk processes;
- Modernizing onboarding, offboarding and identity processes using Entra ID, Oracle HCM, Microsoft Graph and related APIs;
- Building and maintaining Azure DevOps pipelines and repositories using YAML and Git-based workflows;
- Developing reusable automation in PowerShell and Python across Microsoft 365, Azure, Jira, Key Vault and other platforms;
- Improving automation reliability through structured logging, monitoring, audit trails and failure notifications, while documenting solutions for operational handover.
You will work closely with Cloud Engineers, Workplace, ServiceDesk, Security, Platform and business application teams.
Requirements
For this position, we are looking for a hands-on Automation Engineer with strong programming skills who can independently investigate complex issues across scripts, APIs, permissions and business processes.
You bring:
- Strong programming and scripting experience with PowerShell and Python;
- Experience with REST APIs, Microsoft Graph, JSON and API authentication;
- Practical knowledge of Azure DevOps Pipelines, Repos, YAML and Git;
- Good understanding of Entra ID, app registrations, RBAC, PIM, managed identities and service principals;
- Experience with Azure Key Vault, secure credential management and troubleshooting automation across APIs, identity, permissions, networking and data sources.
Experience with Oracle HCM integrations, Jira APIs, Terraform/Infrastructure as Code, Linux automation, Azure Monitor, Log Analytics or KQL is considered an advantage.
You are comfortable working independently in an international environment and understand the importance of security, least privilege, auditability and proper documentation. As the working language is English, professional proficiency in English is required.
Salary
You will join an international environment where you can make a direct impact on the automation and further professionalization of IT Operations.
In addition, we offer:
- A gross monthly salary of approximately €6,500 based on 40 hours, depending on knowledge and experience;
- A 40-hour working week;
- A temporary employment contract through Independent Recruiters Flex B.V.;
- An initial assignment of 6 months, with the possibility of extension;
- An international working environment, based in Rotterdam.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.