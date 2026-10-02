As a Cards Experience Guide, you'll be the person who gives our users peace of mind every time they pay with their bunq card. Whether they need a refund, have a question about a transaction or want to dispute a charge, you'll make sure they get a fast, fair outcome they can count on.

👉 You'll review and issue chargebacks and refunds, handling every case with accuracy and care. Just as important, you'll keep our users informed from start to finish: what's happening, what comes next and if they need to do anything. That way they always feel confident and in control.

Up for this?

Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🍭

Take ownership

As our Cards Experience Guide, you'll make the decision on tricky disputes such as incorrect deliveries, ATM issues and partial merchant refunds. Every decision has a real financial impact for our users and for bunq.