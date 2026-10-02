Cards Experience Guide
About this role
As a Cards Experience Guide, you'll be the person who gives our users peace of mind every time they pay with their bunq card. Whether they need a refund, have a question about a transaction or want to dispute a charge, you'll make sure they get a fast, fair outcome they can count on.
👉 You'll review and issue chargebacks and refunds, handling every case with accuracy and care. Just as important, you'll keep our users informed from start to finish: what's happening, what comes next and if they need to do anything. That way they always feel confident and in control.
Up for this?
Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🍭
Take ownership
As our Cards Experience Guide, you'll make the decision on tricky disputes such as incorrect deliveries, ATM issues and partial merchant refunds. Every decision has a real financial impact for our users and for bunq.
Resolve chargebacks end-to-end: Investigate each case using transaction data, account history and merchant evidence. Reach a correct, well-reasoned decision within card scheme deadlines.
Keep users informed: Send clear, honest and caring updates throughout their case. When we can't approve a dispute, explain why in plain language so they understand it the first time.
Work smarter with AI: Use AI tools to research cases, spot patterns in disputes and feedback, and share insights that help the team fix root causes.
Requirements
You know how to investigate a case from every angle and use data and evidence to reach a fair, well-reasoned decision.
You have a sharp eye for detail. You follow process steps carefully, pick the right reason code, and flag unclear cases instead of guessing.
You can explain complex or disappointing outcomes in clear, warm and accurate writing.
You use AI tools in your daily work, for example to summarize feedback data and suggest root causes rather than doing it by hand.
You can see things from user’s point of view and care about giving them a fast, transparent outcome.
We'd love it if you have experience with card disputes, chargebacks or payment operations. Knowing the Mastercard rules is a plus.
You're an excellent communicator and speak English fluently.
For our Amsterdam position only: You're a native Dutch speaker and willing to get the Wft Consumptief Krediet certificate. The exam is only offered in Dutch, and bunq covers the cost.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle.
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (in the Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in the Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey or Bulgaria)
🧘 €60 monthly allowance via Alleo by Epassi, rolling over monthly and resetting annually (in the Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.