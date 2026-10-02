Supply Chain Planner (Warehouse) - Temporary

5000 - 6000

You will receive a temporary contract for 12 months through our agency Independent Recruiters Flex. Depending on knowledge, experience, and relevant expertise, the salary for this role is between €4000.00 - €6000.00 gross per month based on 38 hours.

What are the next steps? We will let you know within four working days if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as completely as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.