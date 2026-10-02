Supply Chain Planner (Warehouse) - Temporary

Supply Chain Planner (Warehouse) - Temporary

Posted on October 2, 2026
Independent recruiters
Zwaagdijk
Temporary
Posted on October 2, 2026

About this role

Are you someone who sees opportunities where others see challenges? Do you get energized by smarter, more efficient, and better organization of processes, and do you enjoy connecting operations, IT, and the business? Then this is a great opportunity to apply your knowledge and ideas within a dynamic international retail environment. For an ambitious, fast-growing organization, we are looking for a Supply Chain Planner (Warehouse) who likes to roll up their sleeves and make a real impact. With thousands of stores and an impressive supply chain, no day is the same. Are you looking for a new challenge and do you want to develop yourself further? Then this is the role where you can truly make a difference!  

Your main responsibilities as a Supply Chain planner include:

  • Analyzing, designing, and solving process and system issues within the warehouses;
  • Collaborating with IT on the realization and implementation of improvements;
  • Creating and maintaining process documentation, work instructions, and training materials;
  • Setting up, managing, and executing test scenarios for new functionalities;
  • Registering, analyzing, and assessing incidents and improvement proposals;
  • Managing authorizations and authorization profiles within the Supply Chain.

Requirements

What are the requirements?

  • You have completed a study at the University of Applied Sciences (HBO) or at the University (WO), for example in Business Administration, Logistics, Supply Chain, or a comparable field;
  • You have at least 4 years of relevant work experience in a similar workfield;
  • You have demonstrable experience with warehouse processes and SAP EWM;
  • You understand how operational processes, systems, and IT are interconnected;
  • You are strong analytically and can break down complex issues into concrete solutions;
  • You speak and write English, Dutch is a plus.

Salary

5000 - 6000

You will receive a temporary contract for 12 months through our agency Independent Recruiters Flex. Depending on knowledge, experience, and relevant expertise, the salary for this role is between €4000.00 - €6000.00 gross per month based on 38 hours.

What are the next steps? We will let you know within four working days if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as completely as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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