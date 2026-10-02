Senior Assortment Planner | Temporary
Posted on October 2, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on October 2, 2026
About this role
Our client is looking for a Senior Planner, Assortment Planning to join its EMEA Digital Assortment Planning team. In this role, you will be responsible for developing, establishing and executing multi-seasonal assortment plans for a designated business area, with a strong focus on consumer needs, commercial performance and marketplace health.
You will work closely with Merchandising, Business Planning, Digital Experience, Digital Platform and other cross-functional teams to ensure the right product is available in the right quantity at the right time. The role combines strategic pre-season planning with in-season trading, using data, market insights and business performance to support sales, inventory, productivity, margin and product conversion targets.
You will report to the Digital Assortment Planning Manager and will play an important role in translating complex data and business insights into clear recommendations and actions.
In this role, you will:
You will work closely with Merchandising, Business Planning, Digital Experience, Digital Platform and other cross-functional teams to ensure the right product is available in the right quantity at the right time. The role combines strategic pre-season planning with in-season trading, using data, market insights and business performance to support sales, inventory, productivity, margin and product conversion targets.
You will report to the Digital Assortment Planning Manager and will play an important role in translating complex data and business insights into clear recommendations and actions.
In this role, you will:
- Lead multi-seasonal planning for sales, inventory, productivity, margin and product conversion across the designated business area.
- Develop and influence assortment plans based on demand trends, business strategy, product direction and marketplace insights.
- Support budget and target setting by combining analytical insights with commercial understanding.
- Influence pre-season forecasts and translate them into detailed product-level plans through collaboration with Merchandising, Planning and other key functions.
- Optimize in-season trading by monitoring performance, identifying risks and opportunities, and driving tactical actions to support financial targets.
- Analyze sales, inventory, marketplace and digital experience KPIs using available reporting and analytical tools.
- Lead weekly trading meetings, reviewing business performance and translating findings into clear summaries, priorities and action plans.
- Turn complex data and analysis into concise business messages and recommendations that support decision-making across different stakeholder groups.
- Use consumer, product and marketplace insights to strengthen pre-season plans and improve in-season actions.
- Manage multiple seasons, priorities and topics in a fast-paced direct-to-consumer environment.
- Contribute to the development and implementation of new planning capabilities, tools and processes as the business evolves.
- Lead cross-functional projects that support business improvements, innovation and more effective planning processes.
- Coach and support junior team members, sharing knowledge and helping to develop planning capabilities within the team.
Requirements
- Bachelor's, Master's or MBA degree in Merchandising, Inventory Management, Business Analytics, Business Administration or a related field.
- At least 4 years of direct experience in retail merchandising, assortment planning, demand planning, or inventory planning.
- Strong experience in assortment planning, with a good understanding of financial, product and supply planning.
- Experience planning a multi-season retail business and understanding retail finance, commercial performance and marketplace metrics.
- Digital retail or direct-to-consumer experience is an advantage.
- Advanced Excel skills and experience with top-down and bottom-up planning, data analysis, modelling tools and/or other analytical applications.
- Strong analytical and numerical skills, with the ability to identify trends, risks and opportunities from complex data.
- Strong commercial understanding and the ability to connect analytical findings with business strategy and product decisions.
- Ability to understand the end-to-end impact of business decisions across both pre-season planning and in-season trading.
- Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking skills, with the ability to develop practical solutions beyond standard approaches.
- Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to turn complex analysis into clear and concise business recommendations.
- Experience working with and influencing a broad range of stakeholders across multiple functions and levels of seniority.
- Experience leading projects involving diverse and cross-functional teams, with the ability to manage challenges and deliver agreed objectives.
- Experience coaching or supporting junior team members is preferred.
- Proactive and self-starting approach, with a strong sense of ownership and accountability.
- Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities and multiple business topics at the same time.
- Ability to combine strategic thinking, data-driven analysis and a hands-on approach to drive business outcomes.
- Currently residing in Hilversum or the surrounding area.
Salary
€4750-€4750 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Hilversum delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Supply Chain In-Season Specialist | Temporary
Senior Supply & Capacity Planner
Order Management Lead | Dutch | Amsterdam Area
Customer Operations Specialist | German
Senior Charterer | Dutch | Rotterdam