Senior Assortment Planner | Temporary

Lead multi-seasonal planning for sales, inventory, productivity, margin and product conversion across the designated business area.

Develop and influence assortment plans based on demand trends, business strategy, product direction and marketplace insights.

Support budget and target setting by combining analytical insights with commercial understanding.

Influence pre-season forecasts and translate them into detailed product-level plans through collaboration with Merchandising, Planning and other key functions.

Optimize in-season trading by monitoring performance, identifying risks and opportunities, and driving tactical actions to support financial targets.

Analyze sales, inventory, marketplace and digital experience KPIs using available reporting and analytical tools.

Lead weekly trading meetings, reviewing business performance and translating findings into clear summaries, priorities and action plans.

Turn complex data and analysis into concise business messages and recommendations that support decision-making across different stakeholder groups.

Use consumer, product and marketplace insights to strengthen pre-season plans and improve in-season actions.

Manage multiple seasons, priorities and topics in a fast-paced direct-to-consumer environment.

Contribute to the development and implementation of new planning capabilities, tools and processes as the business evolves.

Lead cross-functional projects that support business improvements, innovation and more effective planning processes.

Coach and support junior team members, sharing knowledge and helping to develop planning capabilities within the team.

Our client is looking for ato join its EMEA Digital Assortment Planning team. In this role, you will be responsible for developing, establishing and executing multi-seasonal assortment plans for a designated business area, with a strong focus on consumer needs, commercial performance and marketplace health.You will work closely with Merchandising, Business Planning, Digital Experience, Digital Platform and other cross-functional teams to ensure the right product is available in the right quantity at the right time. The role combines strategic pre-season planning with in-season trading, using data, market insights and business performance to support sales, inventory, productivity, margin and product conversion targets.You will report to the Digital Assortment Planning Manager and will play an important role in translating complex data and business insights into clear recommendations and actions.In this role, you will: