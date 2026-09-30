Logistics Specialist | English
About this role
Are you a data-minded logistics professional who enjoys turning shipment and inventory information into clear reporting that a team can act on? We are looking for a Logistics Specialist on behalf of our client, an international technology hardware company that runs its European distribution from the Netherlands.
Key Responsibilities
Data Reporting & ERP Management
- Maintain and update logistics transactions within the ERP system, keeping shipment status and inventory records accurate and current at all times
- Pull and consolidate data from the ERP and other internal sources to produce reports and visual performance overviews for the Logistics Manager
- Build and maintain Power BI dashboards covering delivery performance, shipment status, exception rates, and other key operational metrics
- Support EDI transaction monitoring for logistics activities and flag discrepancies before they have downstream impact
- Keep operational records accurate and suitable for internal review and audit purposes
Shipment & Transportation Coordination
- Plan and coordinate inbound and outbound shipments across Europe, working with carriers, freight forwarders, and logistics partners to meet customer timelines
- Monitor active shipments and step in proactively when delays, exceptions, or discrepancies arise
- Prioritise shipments during peak periods or when urgent customer requests require re-sequencing of logistics activities
3PL & Warehouse Coordination
- Act as the main contact for third-party warehouse providers, covering inbound receipts, outbound dispatches, and inventory movements
- Monitor performance against agreed service level targets and escalate where providers are not delivering
- Support stock transfers and inventory reconciliation across warehouse locations
Order Fulfilment Support
- Work alongside Customer Service, Supply Chain Operations, and Sales to make sure orders are dispatched on time and to the correct specification
- Verify shipping details ahead of dispatch and coordinate delivery scheduling with logistics partners
- Take ownership of resolving order-related logistics issues and keep internal stakeholders informed throughout
Documentation & Compliance
- Prepare, verify, and maintain the transportation and customs documentation required for European cross-border shipments
- Ensure compliance with relevant European transportation regulations and internal company policies
Performance Reporting & Process Improvement
- Track and present logistics KPIs to the Logistics Manager regularly, using clear and accurate visual reporting
- Support root cause analysis for recurring operational issues and contribute to implementing corrective actions
- Identify opportunities to improve data quality, reporting efficiency, and operational effectiveness within the logistics function
Qualifications & Skills
- Minimum of 2 to 5 years of experience in a logistics or supply chain role, with a working understanding of how European distribution operations function in practice
- Working-level experience with Power BI, including building visual charts and reports from source data rather than only viewing existing dashboards
- Strong Excel skills, including consolidating and working with data across multiple sources
- Practical ERP experience for shipment and inventory management; Oracle experience is an advantage, but any solid ERP background is welcome
- Comfortable monitoring active deliveries, tracking exceptions, and keeping internal systems updated accurately and in real time
- Professional fluency in English, as it is the working language of the team. Dutch is preferred but not required
- Organised and detail-oriented, able to manage several open tasks at once without losing accuracy
- Self-starter who can work independently once up to speed, without needing constant direction
- A willingness to first understand how current processes work before suggesting changes
- Experience with shipments originating from Asia, or in consumer electronics and IT hardware distribution, is an advantage
- Experience building KPI reports for a line manager or management team is an advantage
- Familiarity with coordinating between 3PL providers and internal teams across multiple European markets is a plus
What We Offer
- Salary of up to €3,500 gross per month, excluding 8% holiday allowance, depending on experience
- Annual bonus of 8% of base salary, based on company performance
- 25 days of annual leave
- Pension plan
- Transportation reimbursement for commutes over 10 km
- Hybrid working model: 3 days in the office and 2 days working from home
- Exposure to a complex, international logistics environment across European distribution markets
- Opportunity to develop your data reporting skills within a structured team and under a supportive, approachable manager
- Direct, non-hierarchical culture in a team of around 25 colleagues
- 1-year contract directly with the client, renewable based on performance
- Start date as soon as possible
Interested? Feel free to apply!
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.
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