Logistics Specialist | English

Are you a data-minded logistics professional who enjoys turning shipment and inventory information into clear reporting that a team can act on? We are looking for a Logistics Specialist on behalf of our client, an international technology hardware company that runs its European distribution from the Netherlands.

Key Responsibilities

Data Reporting & ERP Management

Maintain and update logistics transactions within the ERP system, keeping shipment status and inventory records accurate and current at all times

Pull and consolidate data from the ERP and other internal sources to produce reports and visual performance overviews for the Logistics Manager

Build and maintain Power BI dashboards covering delivery performance, shipment status, exception rates, and other key operational metrics

Support EDI transaction monitoring for logistics activities and flag discrepancies before they have downstream impact

Keep operational records accurate and suitable for internal review and audit purposes

Shipment & Transportation Coordination

Plan and coordinate inbound and outbound shipments across Europe, working with carriers, freight forwarders, and logistics partners to meet customer timelines

Monitor active shipments and step in proactively when delays, exceptions, or discrepancies arise

Prioritise shipments during peak periods or when urgent customer requests require re-sequencing of logistics activities

3PL & Warehouse Coordination

Act as the main contact for third-party warehouse providers, covering inbound receipts, outbound dispatches, and inventory movements

Monitor performance against agreed service level targets and escalate where providers are not delivering

Support stock transfers and inventory reconciliation across warehouse locations

Order Fulfilment Support

Work alongside Customer Service, Supply Chain Operations, and Sales to make sure orders are dispatched on time and to the correct specification

Verify shipping details ahead of dispatch and coordinate delivery scheduling with logistics partners

Take ownership of resolving order-related logistics issues and keep internal stakeholders informed throughout

Documentation & Compliance

Prepare, verify, and maintain the transportation and customs documentation required for European cross-border shipments

Ensure compliance with relevant European transportation regulations and internal company policies

Performance Reporting & Process Improvement

Track and present logistics KPIs to the Logistics Manager regularly, using clear and accurate visual reporting

Support root cause analysis for recurring operational issues and contribute to implementing corrective actions

Identify opportunities to improve data quality, reporting efficiency, and operational effectiveness within the logistics function

Qualifications & Skills

Minimum of 2 to 5 years of experience in a logistics or supply chain role, with a working understanding of how European distribution operations function in practice

Working-level experience with Power BI, including building visual charts and reports from source data rather than only viewing existing dashboards

Strong Excel skills, including consolidating and working with data across multiple sources

Practical ERP experience for shipment and inventory management; Oracle experience is an advantage, but any solid ERP background is welcome

Comfortable monitoring active deliveries, tracking exceptions, and keeping internal systems updated accurately and in real time

Professional fluency in English, as it is the working language of the team. Dutch is preferred but not required

Organised and detail-oriented, able to manage several open tasks at once without losing accuracy

Self-starter who can work independently once up to speed, without needing constant direction

A willingness to first understand how current processes work before suggesting changes

Experience with shipments originating from Asia, or in consumer electronics and IT hardware distribution, is an advantage

Experience building KPI reports for a line manager or management team is an advantage

Familiarity with coordinating between 3PL providers and internal teams across multiple European markets is a plus

What We Offer

Salary of up to €3,500 gross per month, excluding 8% holiday allowance, depending on experience

Annual bonus of 8% of base salary, based on company performance

25 days of annual leave

Pension plan

Transportation reimbursement for commutes over 10 km

Hybrid working model: 3 days in the office and 2 days working from home

Exposure to a complex, international logistics environment across European distribution markets

Opportunity to develop your data reporting skills within a structured team and under a supportive, approachable manager

Direct, non-hierarchical culture in a team of around 25 colleagues

1-year contract directly with the client, renewable based on performance

Start date as soon as possible

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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