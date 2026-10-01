Financial Planning & Analysis Specialist - English
Posted on October 1, 2026
Amsterdam
40
Posted on October 1, 2026
About this role
Our client, a boutique finance and data consultancy based in Rotterdam, is currently seeking a Financial Planning & Analysis Specialist to support their client work. They work with companies on finance data models, planning and reporting, including support for fundraising.
We are looking for an experienced Financial Planning & Analysis Specialist to work directly with the founder, remotely from anywhere in Europe or hybrid from Rotterdam.
Job Profile for Financial Planning & Analysis Specialist
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Pull financial and operational data out of client systems and automate it where possible
- Build clean datasets and join ledger data to operational drivers
- Maintain account and entity mappings
- Reconcile to the trial balance and bank
- Build checks that catch duplicates, FX issues, intercompany mismatches and missing periods before anyone else sees them
- Support the monthly delivery cycle: close calendar, reporting packs, consolidations, rolling forecasts and cash views, delivered on time every month
- Explain what moved, with a first-draft recommendation attached
- Turn recurring work into templates so the next engagement is faster
- Work directly with the founder, who keeps model logic, client relationships and final decisions
Candidate Profile for Financial Planning & Analysis Specialist
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Strong understanding of reconciliations, month-end close, consolidation, and financial data accuracy
- 3–6 years of experience in accounting, audit, controlling, FP&A, or finance analytics
- Experience with data modelling and scheduled data refreshes
- Accounting qualification is a plus
- Proficiency with dbt, Python, APIs, or Power BI is a plus
- Familiarity with multi-entity, multi-currency reporting and ERP systems is advantageous
- Strong SQL and advanced Excel skills, including Power Query
- Consistent, organized, and able to work independently while meeting deadlines
What Our Client Offers
- B2B contract
- 6-month initial contract, with the intention to extend
- Fully remote from anywhere in Europe, or hybrid from the Rotterdam office
- Direct work with the founder on fundraising and reporting projects
- Exposure to a range of growing companies and their investors
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