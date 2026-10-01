Financial Planning & Analysis Specialist - English

Our client, a boutique finance and data consultancy based in Rotterdam, is currently seeking a Financial Planning & Analysis Specialist to support their client work. They work with companies on finance data models, planning and reporting, including support for fundraising.

We are looking for an experienced Financial Planning & Analysis Specialist to work directly with the founder, remotely from anywhere in Europe or hybrid from Rotterdam.

Job Profile for Financial Planning & Analysis Specialist

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Pull financial and operational data out of client systems and automate it where possible

Build clean datasets and join ledger data to operational drivers

Maintain account and entity mappings

Reconcile to the trial balance and bank

Build checks that catch duplicates, FX issues, intercompany mismatches and missing periods before anyone else sees them

Support the monthly delivery cycle: close calendar, reporting packs, consolidations, rolling forecasts and cash views, delivered on time every month

Explain what moved, with a first-draft recommendation attached

Turn recurring work into templates so the next engagement is faster

Work directly with the founder, who keeps model logic, client relationships and final decisions

Candidate Profile for Financial Planning & Analysis Specialist

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Strong understanding of reconciliations, month-end close, consolidation, and financial data accuracy

3–6 years of experience in accounting, audit, controlling, FP&A, or finance analytics

Experience with data modelling and scheduled data refreshes

Accounting qualification is a plus

Proficiency with dbt, Python, APIs, or Power BI is a plus

Familiarity with multi-entity, multi-currency reporting and ERP systems is advantageous

Strong SQL and advanced Excel skills, including Power Query

Consistent, organized, and able to work independently while meeting deadlines

What Our Client Offers