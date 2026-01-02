Receptionist | English | Amersfoort
Posted on January 2, 2026
Amersfoort
English
About this role
Our international client who is a leader in the world of leading technology is searching for a pro-active and accurate Receptionist/Office Assistant. The successful candidate must be detail oriented, be able to multitask and have great verbal and written communication skills.
The Receptionist & Office Support is responsible for welcoming Visitors, and maintaining the meeting, conference and training rooms. The Receptionist & Office Support will report to the Customer Support Manager.
Receptionist
- Welcoming and register Visitors and inform involved people
- Serving Coffee or soft drinks for visitors for meetings
- Prepare the meeting space prior to meetings
- Clean up the meeting space after meetings
- Maintain the Cloak room
- Distribute incoming post
During Events or training
- Help to set up the rooms for training or events
- Welcome Customers and help to register them
- Print the badges
- Maintain all areas like Classrooms, Conference Rooms and Experience Center
- Arrange lunches during training with the Catering Company
- Arrange Taxis as needed
- Support for customer questions and needs
Office Support
- Training enrollments
- Preparation of Monthly reports on orders per territory/user/customer
- Monthly report on RMAs
- Travel allowance reports
- Monthly phone call reports
Candidate must have good communication skills, proficient in the English language, professional appearance, strong administrative abilities and a desire for learning new processes.
- Good verbal and written communication skills (English mandatory)
- Good administrative skills
- Good level of accuracy and detail-oriented
- Computer skills (Microsoft Office)
- High level of accuracy and detail-oriented
