Receptionist | English | Amersfoort

Posted on January 2, 2026
Amersfoort
English
About this role

Our international client who is a leader in the world of leading technology is searching for a pro-active and accurate Receptionist/Office Assistant. The successful candidate must be detail oriented, be able to multitask and have great verbal and written communication skills.



The Receptionist & Office Support is responsible for welcoming Visitors, and maintaining the meeting, conference and training rooms. The Receptionist & Office Support will report to the Customer Support Manager.


Receptionist



  • Welcoming and register Visitors and inform involved people

  • Serving Coffee or soft drinks for visitors for meetings

  • Prepare the meeting space prior to meetings

  • Clean up the meeting space after meetings

  • Maintain the Cloak room

  • Distribute incoming post


During Events or training



  • Help to set up the rooms for training or events

  • Welcome Customers and help to register them

  • Print the badges

  • Maintain all areas like Classrooms, Conference Rooms and Experience Center

  • Arrange lunches during training with the Catering Company

  • Arrange Taxis as needed

  • Support for customer questions and needs


Office Support



  • Training enrollments

  • Preparation of Monthly reports on orders per territory/user/customer

  • Monthly report on RMAs

  • Travel allowance reports

  • Monthly phone call reports



Candidate must have good communication skills, proficient in the English language, professional appearance, strong administrative abilities and a desire for learning new processes.



  • Good verbal and written communication skills (English mandatory)

  • Good administrative skills

  • Good level of accuracy and detail-oriented

  • Computer skills (Microsoft Office)

  • High level of accuracy and detail-oriented

