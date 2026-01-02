Receptionist | English | Amersfoort

Our international client who is a leader in the world of leading technology is searching for a pro-active and accurate Receptionist/Office Assistant. The successful candidate must be detail oriented, be able to multitask and have great verbal and written communication skills.

The Receptionist & Office Support is responsible for welcoming Visitors, and maintaining the meeting, conference and training rooms. The Receptionist & Office Support will report to the Customer Support Manager.

Receptionist



Welcoming and register Visitors and inform involved people



Serving Coffee or soft drinks for visitors for meetings



Prepare the meeting space prior to meetings



Clean up the meeting space after meetings



Maintain the Cloak room



Distribute incoming post



During Events or training



Help to set up the rooms for training or events



Welcome Customers and help to register them



Print the badges



Maintain all areas like Classrooms, Conference Rooms and Experience Center



Arrange lunches during training with the Catering Company



Arrange Taxis as needed



Support for customer questions and needs



Office Support



Training enrollments



Preparation of Monthly reports on orders per territory/user/customer



Monthly report on RMAs



Travel allowance reports



Monthly phone call reports



Candidate must have good communication skills, proficient in the English language, professional appearance, strong administrative abilities and a desire for learning new processes.