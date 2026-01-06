Project Controller | English & Dutch

Partner with clients to plan, monitor, and control budgets, costs, and risks.

Develop and maintain large-scale project schedules (Primavera P6 experience is a strong plus).

Track progress and report on key performance indicators.

Define and implement governance frameworks, tools, and processes.

Conduct maturity assessments and provide actionable improvement plans.

Support digital and organizational transformations, including AI-driven initiatives.

Lead change management activities and help teams adopt best-practice project controls.

Are you passionate about bringing structure and clarity to complex projects? Do you thrive in environments where strategy meets hands-on delivery?Our client is looking for an experiencedto join their growing team in the Netherlands. You’ll be part of a dynamic consulting group that partners with leading organizations in the Utilities, Energy, Data Center, Defence, and Infrastructure sectors, helping them deliver their most ambitious projects successfully.In this role, you’ll act as the bridge between project strategy and delivery. You will:You’ll collaborate closely with fellow consultants and client stakeholders to embed strong project management culture and ensure projects are delivered on time, within scope, and with measurable impact.