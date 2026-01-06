Project Controller | English & Dutch
Posted on January 6, 2026
Amstelveen
Dutch, English
Posted on January 6, 2026
About this role
Are you passionate about bringing structure and clarity to complex projects? Do you thrive in environments where strategy meets hands-on delivery?
Our client is looking for an experienced Project Controller to join their growing team in the Netherlands. You’ll be part of a dynamic consulting group that partners with leading organizations in the Utilities, Energy, Data Center, Defence, and Infrastructure sectors, helping them deliver their most ambitious projects successfully.
What You’ll DoIn this role, you’ll act as the bridge between project strategy and delivery. You will:
- Partner with clients to plan, monitor, and control budgets, costs, and risks.
- Develop and maintain large-scale project schedules (Primavera P6 experience is a strong plus).
- Track progress and report on key performance indicators.
- Define and implement governance frameworks, tools, and processes.
- Conduct maturity assessments and provide actionable improvement plans.
- Support digital and organizational transformations, including AI-driven initiatives.
- Lead change management activities and help teams adopt best-practice project controls.
Requirements
To be successful in this role, you should be confident, proactive, and collaborative - a true force of proposition, not just an implementer. You should be able to challenge, advise, and optimize processes. Here are some hard requirements:
Only candidates with an EU passport will be considered for this role due to strict security clearance for certain projects.
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Engineering or a related technical field.
- 2-10 years of experience in Project Management or PMO roles, ideally within engineering, infrastructure, or energy projects.
- Strong analytical and scheduling skills; experience with Primavera P6 or similar software.
- Fluent in Dutch (B1 level minimum) and English (mandatory).
- Excellent communicator and collaborative team player.
- PRINCE2, PMI (CAPM/PMP), or similar certification is a plus.
- Curious about innovation and the role of AI in project management.
- Mobility throughout the Netherlands; you would be working on projects at their clients' offices, who are based all over the Netherlands (primarily in Randstad and Eindhoven area).
Salary
€3500-€7500 per month
The company
Our client is a global leader in project management consultancy, specializing in delivering complex engineering and transformation projects across industries such as Energy, Infrastructure, High-Tech, and Defence. With more than 3,000 professionals worldwide, they combine strategic advisory expertise with hands-on delivery to help organizations improve performance, implement project controls, and achieve sustainable results.
Application Procedure
