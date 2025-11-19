Assistant Restaurant Manager - Healthy Fastservice

Are you ready to take the lead in a vibrant, healthy fast-food environment? As an Assistant Manager, you will have the opportunity to showcase your leadership skills, motivate a team, and provide guests with an exceptional experience. You will effortlessly switch between directing, planning, ordering, and being on the floor yourself. No two days are the same.

As an Assistant Manager, you are responsible for:



Managing inventory, KPIs, schedules, and orders with attention to detail;



Effectively guiding the team and ensuring a smooth execution of daily operations;



Recruiting, training, and developing an efficient and motivated team;



Creating an excellent customer experience and professionally resolving any complaints;



Ensuring the presentation and quality of every dish.



For the position of Assistant Manager, a gross hourly salary of €16.08 will be offered. They also provide interesting secondary employment conditions. I would be happy to discuss those conditions in a personal conversation.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as thoroughly as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.