Export & Coordinator | German

Posted on January 7, 2026
Den Dolder
Dutch, German
About this role

In this position, you are responsible for the entire export process from A-Z. This also includes following up on commercial tasks for export clients such as sending quotations and pricing/term negotiation. You will be responsible for clients all over the world, with a focus on Eastern Europe, and you have complete ownership over your clients. Here is a list of some specific responsibilities:
  • Demand planning and forecasting;
  • Order processing;
  • Export documentation;
  • Customer contact regarding commercial, logistic and quality inquiries;
  • Collaboration with Planners, Product Managers, Export Managers and logistics service providers.
All in all, a complex, dynamic and well-rounded role where you have a high amount of responsibility!

Requirements

In order to be successful in this team and role, you need to have a collaborative and friendly personality, as well as a hands-on and proactive working style. You should not be afraid of negotiation or complex problem solving. Next to this, you don't shy away from responsibility and take initiative easily. Here are a few hard requirements:
  • C1+ level of German and English, plus a conversational level of Dutch (B1+);
  • Some relevant work experience in an international field;
  • Independent and supportive mindset;
  • Willing to travel to Den Dolder office;

Salary

€3100-€3850 per month

The company

Based in Den Dolder, our client is an internationally known producer of some of your favorite supermarket products. Since 1925, they have been family owned and quickly growing. With over 500 employees working at their production sites in Den Dolder, they are looking for a stable, friendly and collaborative new team member to join their Customer Operations and Export team!

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
