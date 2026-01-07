Export & Coordinator | German
About this role
In this position, you are responsible for the entire export process from A-Z. This also includes following up on commercial tasks for export clients such as sending quotations and pricing/term negotiation. You will be responsible for clients all over the world, with a focus on Eastern Europe, and you have complete ownership over your clients. Here is a list of some specific responsibilities:
- Demand planning and forecasting;
- Order processing;
- Export documentation;
- Customer contact regarding commercial, logistic and quality inquiries;
- Collaboration with Planners, Product Managers, Export Managers and logistics service providers.
Requirements
In order to be successful in this team and role, you need to have a collaborative and friendly personality, as well as a hands-on and proactive working style. You should not be afraid of negotiation or complex problem solving. Next to this, you don't shy away from responsibility and take initiative easily. Here are a few hard requirements:
- C1+ level of German and English, plus a conversational level of Dutch (B1+);
- Some relevant work experience in an international field;
- Independent and supportive mindset;
- Willing to travel to Den Dolder office;
Salary
€3100-€3850 per month
The company
Based in Den Dolder, our client is an internationally known producer of some of your favorite supermarket products. Since 1925, they have been family owned and quickly growing. With over 500 employees working at their production sites in Den Dolder, they are looking for a stable, friendly and collaborative new team member to join their Customer Operations and Export team!
Application Procedure
