Export & Coordinator | German

Demand planning and forecasting;

Order processing;

Export documentation;

Customer contact regarding commercial, logistic and quality inquiries;

Collaboration with Planners, Product Managers, Export Managers and logistics service providers.

In this position, you are responsible for the entire export process from A-Z. This also includes following up on commercial tasks for export clients such as sending quotations and pricing/term negotiation. You will be responsible for clients all over the world, with a focus on Eastern Europe, and you have complete ownership over your clients. Here is a list of some specific responsibilities:All in all, a complex, dynamic and well-rounded role where you have a high amount of responsibility!