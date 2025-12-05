Functional Application Specialist - Oracle Financials & APRO

Posted on December 5, 2025
Amsterdam
English
About this role

Join a global finance leader as a Functional Applications Specialist-where your expertise in Oracle Financials and APRO drives innovation and supports a vibrant international community.

As a Functional Applications Specialist, you will:



  • Lead the functional management of Oracle Financials and APRO, ensuring seamless support and continuous improvement.

  • Partner with IT and business teams to align applications with evolving financial needs and data strategies.

  • Define user roles and access, ensuring compliance with audit and security standards.

  • Develop training and documentation to empower users and optimize application performance.

  • Contribute to process improvements and functional roadmaps, driving efficiency and innovation.

A challenging full-time position in Amsterdam (hybrid working is possible) in a vibrant international environment. Salary for this position is between €4275 and €5500, and it comes with an attractive package of secondary benefits which we'll tell you more about in a personal conversation.


Salary

EUR 5500
