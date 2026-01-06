Resolving customer inquiries via phone and email

Managing support tickets and tracking issues

Assisting with product selection and installation

Delivering training sessions on product features

Troubleshooting and testing product functionality

Occasional travel to installation sites

1–2 years of technical support experience (B2B or B2C preferred)

Fluency in Dutch and English (essential); French would also be an advantage

Strong technical knowledge with ability to explain solutions clearly

Familiarity with ticketing systems and CRM software

Valid driving license and willingness to travel occasionally

Proactive, personable, and ambitious to grow into leadership roles

Continuous training in technical expertise, product knowledge, and market insights

Competitive salary and company insurance program

Flexibility to work remotely up to 2 days per week

Office in Amsterdam with annual company event in France

Clear career progression opportunities

Our client is seeking a Junior Technical Support Specialist to join their Amsterdam team. This role blends strong technical expertise with excellent interpersonal skills, supporting innovative access control solutions across the Benelux region.