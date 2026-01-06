Junior Technical Support specialist

Junior Technical Support specialist

Posted on January 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on January 6, 2026

About this role

Our client is seeking a Junior Technical Support Specialist to join their Amsterdam team. This role blends strong technical expertise with excellent interpersonal skills, supporting innovative access control solutions across the Benelux region.

About the Role

You will be the first point of contact for technical queries, providing support, training, and guidance to clients. Responsibilities include:

  • Resolving customer inquiries via phone and email
  • Managing support tickets and tracking issues
  • Assisting with product selection and installation
  • Delivering training sessions on product features
  • Troubleshooting and testing product functionality
  • Occasional travel to installation sites

About you

  • 1–2 years of technical support experience (B2B or B2C preferred)
  • Fluency in Dutch and English (essential); French would also be an advantage
  • Strong technical knowledge with ability to explain solutions clearly
  • Familiarity with ticketing systems and CRM software
  • Valid driving license and willingness to travel occasionally
  • Proactive, personable, and ambitious to grow into leadership roles

What you get

  • Continuous training in technical expertise, product knowledge, and market insights
  • Competitive salary and company insurance program
  • Flexibility to work remotely up to 2 days per week
  • Office in Amsterdam with annual company event in France
  • Clear career progression opportunities

This is a career-defining opportunity for a technically skilled, personable professional fluent in French and Dutch, eager to grow and lead in a dynamic industry.

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Dutch and English

Salary

€3500 per month
Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

IT Manager - Trading Infrastructure
Senior SAP ISU - Temporary
Lead C++ Developer - Options Trading
Senior Data Scientist - Interim/Temporary
Network Engineer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.