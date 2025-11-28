Full Stack Developer (Python - React)

Build the future of recruitment tooling! Are you an experienced Full Stack Developer looking for a new challenge?

As Full Stack Developer you will be part of a team working on the innovative platform. You will enhance AI-driven features, deepen integrations with external systems, and scale the platform. You are not just a coder but you are a walking wiki: the person colleagues turn to for guidance, the one who elevates the entire team's technical game. If you're passionate about building robust systems, solving complex integration challenges, and growing with a product you believe in, this role is for you.

Among your responsibilities:



Architect and develop scalable back-end solutions in Python (Django) and Node.js, while contributing to front-end features in React.



Design and implement seamless integrations with external systems (like ATS or CRM/HR systems, ensuring data integrity and performance.



Spearhead AI initiatives, from prototyping to deployment, to enhance automation and intelligence in recruitment workflows.



Mentor junior developers, share best practices, and act as the go-to technical expert for complex challenges and architectural decisions.



A great full-time (40h) position in a collaborative, innovative company with a flat hierarchy-your voice matters. The team values in-person collaboration, so on site working is the preference. Salary for the position is between €4500 - €6000 gpm, and there's an attractive set of secondary benefits that we'd love to tell you more about in a personal meeting.

