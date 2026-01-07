Sr. Associate Global Study Planner
About this role
We are seeking for a Sr. Associate Global Study Planning to join the Clinical Supply Chain team in Breda. In this role, you will independently execute demand and supply planning processes for dedicated clinical studies with a global scope. You will ensure that finished drug products are available from study start through last patient dosing, balancing efficiency, risk management, and compliance.This position offers the opportunity to play a key role in global clinical studies by coordinating packaging, labeling, and shipment activities, while ensuring compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).
Key Responsibilities
- Execute demand and supply planning for up to 10 global clinical studies, ensuring timely availability of drug products.
- Forecast demand, manage packaging & labeling orders, and balance inventory with scrap risk.
- Ensure supply readiness for study start, and resolve logistical conflicts impacting timelines or R&D milestones.
- Lead and attend cross-functional meetings with global study managers and escalate risks when required.
- Utilize planning systems (SAP, forecasting tools, dashboards) to monitor performance and ensure compliance with GMP.
- Represent planning in process improvements and maintain accurate procedures/documentation.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or related field.
- Minimum 5 years of relevant working experience in supply planning, preferably in the pharmaceutical industry.
- Knowledge of (clinical) supply chain management.
- Strong organizational skills and ability to balance competing priorities.
- Fluency in English (both written and verbal).
Preferred qualifications:
- Advanced proficiency in MS Office applications.
- Experience with ERP systems, preferably SAP.
- Basic understanding of regulatory guidelines impacting clinical supplies.
Salary
€4800-€5100 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to transforming biotechnology into life-changing therapies. Their mission is to serve patients by ensuring the timely availability of medicines. The Breda site plays a crucial role in clinical supply chain management: preparing, planning, packaging, labeling, and distributing medicines for global clinical trials. Over 1000 colleagues from 38 nationalities contribute to supply chain operations, manufacturing, quality, customer service, marketing, and sales. The company culture is international, diverse, and fast-paced, with a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and excellence.
