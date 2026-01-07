Sr. Associate Global Study Planner

Execute demand and supply planning for up to 10 global clinical studies, ensuring timely availability of drug products.

Forecast demand, manage packaging & labeling orders, and balance inventory with scrap risk.

Ensure supply readiness for study start, and resolve logistical conflicts impacting timelines or R&D milestones.

Lead and attend cross-functional meetings with global study managers and escalate risks when required.

Utilize planning systems (SAP, forecasting tools, dashboards) to monitor performance and ensure compliance with GMP.

Represent planning in process improvements and maintain accurate procedures/documentation.

We are seeking for a Sr. Associate Global Study Planning to join the Clinical Supply Chain team in Breda. In this role, you will independently execute demand and supply planning processes for dedicated clinical studies with a global scope. You will ensure that finished drug products are available from study start through last patient dosing, balancing efficiency, risk management, and compliance.This position offers the opportunity to play a key role in global clinical studies by coordinating packaging, labeling, and shipment activities, while ensuring compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).