As a warehouse operative, you will contribute to the smooth and efficient functioning of our logistics hub in Bleiswijk. Working in a 5-shift system, you’ll play an integral role in ensuring packages are processed accurately and on time. With a focus on precision, adaptability, and teamwork, you’ll help maintain a seamless flow of goods while adhering to safety and procedural standards. This role is perfect for someone who thrives in a dynamic environment and enjoys working collaboratively to achieve shared goals.

What You Will Do:

Sorting: ensuring packages are processed and organized efficiently to maintain a smooth goods flow.

Preparing: handling products with care to ready them for timely and accurate shipment.

Storing: organizing returned items in their designated locations within the warehouse.

Scanning: using manual scanners to track products with precision and attention to detail.

Operating: confidently navigating the warehouse with an electric pallet truck to support daily operations.

Joining our team means becoming part of a dynamic and supportive workplace where your contributions are recognized, and your growth is encouraged. Here's what we offer to help you succeed:

A salary of €3078,40 including allowances, excluding holiday allowance.

A temporary contract with the prospect of permanency.

A full-time role of 32 to 40 hours per week.

27 leave days, plus the option to buy 5 extra days.

A daily meal allowance of up to €7.54.

Opportunities for personal and professional development.

We are seeking a detail-oriented and adaptable logistics professional/warehouse operative to join our dynamic team in Bleiswijk.

MBO-level education or equivalent experience in logistics.