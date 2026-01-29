Warehouse Operative
About this role
As a warehouse operative, you will contribute to the smooth and efficient functioning of our logistics hub in Bleiswijk. Working in a 5-shift system, you’ll play an integral role in ensuring packages are processed accurately and on time. With a focus on precision, adaptability, and teamwork, you’ll help maintain a seamless flow of goods while adhering to safety and procedural standards. This role is perfect for someone who thrives in a dynamic environment and enjoys working collaboratively to achieve shared goals.
What You Will Do:
- Sorting: ensuring packages are processed and organized efficiently to maintain a smooth goods flow.
- Preparing: handling products with care to ready them for timely and accurate shipment.
- Storing: organizing returned items in their designated locations within the warehouse.
- Scanning: using manual scanners to track products with precision and attention to detail.
- Operating: confidently navigating the warehouse with an electric pallet truck to support daily operations.
Joining our team means becoming part of a dynamic and supportive workplace where your contributions are recognized, and your growth is encouraged. Here's what we offer to help you succeed:
- A salary of €3078,40 including allowances, excluding holiday allowance.
- A temporary contract with the prospect of permanency.
- A full-time role of 32 to 40 hours per week.
- 27 leave days, plus the option to buy 5 extra days.
- A daily meal allowance of up to €7.54.
- Opportunities for personal and professional development.
We are seeking a detail-oriented and adaptable logistics professional/warehouse operative to join our dynamic team in Bleiswijk.
MBO-level education or equivalent experience in logistics.