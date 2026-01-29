As a packing assistant, you will contribute to the efficient flow of our logistics operations at our modern depot in Bleiswijk. You will work closely with a team to ensure orders, returns, and shipments are handled with precision and care. Your attention to detail and proactive approach will help ensure that products reach our customers on time and in excellent condition. This role offers a dynamic and supportive environment where teamwork and collaboration are key.

What You Will Do:

inspect: incoming goods to ensure quality and accuracy.

pick: orders using a scanner to select the correct items.

pack: products carefully and prepare them for shipment.

process: returns both physically and administratively.

maintain: a clean and organized workspace at the end of your shift.

MBO 1 education level or equivalent work experience.