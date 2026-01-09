Logistics Employee
Utrecht
About this role
As a Logistics Employee at GLS Utrecht, you play a key role in making sure packages are sorted and delivered on time. This active position is perfect if you enjoy physical work, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and love teamwork. Your efforts help maintain the reliability GLS is known for.
What You’ll Do as a Logistics Employee
- Safely load and unload packages following guidelines
- Scan and sort goods accurately, including small parcels
- Check packages for irregularities and hazardous materials (ADR)
- Keep your workspace clean, safe, and organized
- Take on various warehouse tasks as needed
