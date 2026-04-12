Oils & Fats Expert | Food Science | FMCG | ENG
About this role
Are you an experienced food scientist with deep expertise in lipid chemistry and a passion for innovative fat system development? We are seeking an Oils & Fats Expert with strong hands-on formulation capabilities on behalf of our client, the European R&D branch of an internationally recognized food manufacturer specializing in premium noodles and Asian-inspired food products. Their European center plays a key role in developing healthy, clean-label food solutions and products that bring authentic flavors to local markets.
Key Responsibilities:
Fat System Development & Lab Work
- Develop and prototype fat systems at the bench level for application across noodles, soups, dumplings, sauces, spreads, and related formats
- Design emulsion systems, oleogels, and fat-protein networks with targeted melting behavior, oral lubrication, and digestion rate profiles
- Develop plant-based fat alternatives that maintain sensory performance while reducing saturated fat content and simplifying ingredient lists
- Adapt fat system designs for compatibility with multiple processing environments, including frozen formats, high-moisture applications, and protein-dense matrices
Fermentation-Based Lipid Work
- Apply fermentation techniques (microbial, enzymatic, solid-state) to modify fatty acid composition, improve oxidative stability, and build flavor complexity in oil and fat systems
- Incorporate fermented substrates into lipid matrices to support digestibility and gut response objectives
- Explore lipid-bound bioactives and postbiotic potential within fermented fat formulations
Metabolic & Functional Formulation
- Develop fat systems that reduce caloric contribution while preserving expected mouthfeel and sensory satisfaction
- Work with the nutrition specialist to align fat system design with satiety signaling and stable energy release
- Translate functional mechanisms into product-level outcomes that can support health positioning and, where applicable, substantiated claims
Research & Technical Analysis
- Monitor scientific literature on lipid chemistry, fat system innovation, and emerging functional food research to feed into the development pipeline
- Evaluate bioavailability, stability, and matrix interactions of fat systems across different food applications and processing conditions
- Analyze product compositions using relevant databases, lab testing, and formulation tools
Cross-Functional Collaboration
- Work closely with Innovation team members to understand product briefs and translate them into technical fat system solutions
- Collaborate with fermentation scientists, process engineers, and the nutrition specialist throughout the development cycle
- Share expertise internally: educate colleagues on fat science and contribute to broader knowledge-building within the team
- Ensure that development timelines and commercial realities are factored into technical decision-making from the start
Qualifications & Skills:
- Master’s or PhD in Food Science, Food Chemistry, Lipid Chemistry, or a closely related field, with a specialization in oil and fat systems
- Minimum 5+ years of relevant hands-on experience in food formulation or food innovation involving oils and fats (PhD research years in a directly applicable subject count toward experience)
- Strong working knowledge of fat system behavior in food matrices, including how structural choices (emulsions, oleogels, fat-protein networks) affect texture, mouthfeel, digestion, and caloric contribution
- Demonstrated ability to work at the lab level, as this role involves bench work, not desk-only formulation
- Ability to translate scientific findings into actionable product decisions and communicate across functions with both technical and commercial colleagues
- Commercially aware: understands that products need to reach the market within defined timelines and can work within those constraints
- Experience in plant-based foods, functional foods, or clean label product development (preferred)
- Familiarity with fermentation-based approaches to lipid modification (microbial, enzymatic, or solid-state) (preferred)
- Exposure to structured lipid design: emulsions, oleogels, or fat-protein networks for application in processed food formats (preferred)
- Understanding of metabolic health concepts relevant to formulation: satiety mechanisms, gastric emptying rate, glycemic response (preferred)
What We Offer:
- 25 days of annual leave
- Pension plan
- Commuting expense support
- This is a full-time position with a minimum of 4 days onsite in the Wageningen office
- International, friendly team with a strong sense of teamwork and a proactive culture
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require a visa sponsorship now or in the future.
The post Oils & Fats Expert | Food Science | FMCG | ENG appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.