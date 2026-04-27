Dutch Speaking Assistant Financial Controller

Supporting financial reporting under Dutch and US GAAP

Assisting with monthly, quarterly, and annual close processes

Performing inventory management and reconciliation of physical goods

Supporting controlling activities and financial analysis

Ensuring accuracy and attention to detail across financial data

Working with deadlines and managing priorities under pressure

Gradually developing from basic accounting tasks into reporting and controlling responsibilities

Native-level Dutch proficiency

Strong familiarity with Dutch and US GAAP reporting structures

Previous experience in (assistant) controlling or a similar finance role

Experience with inventory management and stock reconciliations

Willingness to learn and develop within finance and controlling

High attention to detail and accuracy

Adaptable, proactive, and able to work under pressure

Based near Almere and willing to work in a hybrid setup

As Assistant Financial Controller, you will support the finance function across accounting, reporting, and controlling activities. This role is ideal for someone with a solid foundation in accounting who is eager to grow into a broader controlling position.You will be joining an international, fast-growing organisation operating in a dynamic and professional environment. The company combines a hands-on culture with high standards, offering employees the chance to make a real impact while continuing to learn and grow. Collaboration, ownership, and continuous improvement are at the core of how the business operates.To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.