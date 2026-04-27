Dutch Speaking Assistant Financial Controller

Dutch Speaking Assistant Financial Controller

Posted on April 27, 2026
Almere
Dutch, English
Full time
Posted on April 27, 2026

About this role

As Assistant Financial Controller, you will support the finance function across accounting, reporting, and controlling activities. This role is ideal for someone with a solid foundation in accounting who is eager to grow into a broader controlling position.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Supporting financial reporting under Dutch and US GAAP
  • Assisting with monthly, quarterly, and annual close processes
  • Performing inventory management and reconciliation of physical goods
  • Supporting controlling activities and financial analysis
  • Ensuring accuracy and attention to detail across financial data
  • Working with deadlines and managing priorities under pressure
  • Gradually developing from basic accounting tasks into reporting and controlling responsibilities

What We’re Looking For:

  • Native-level Dutch proficiency
  • Strong familiarity with Dutch and US GAAP reporting structures
  • Previous experience in (assistant) controlling or a similar finance role
  • Experience with inventory management and stock reconciliations
  • Willingness to learn and develop within finance and controlling
  • High attention to detail and accuracy
  • Adaptable, proactive, and able to work under pressure
  • Based near Almere and willing to work in a hybrid setup

About the Company:

You will be joining an international, fast-growing organisation operating in a dynamic and professional environment. The company combines a hands-on culture with high standards, offering employees the chance to make a real impact while continuing to learn and grow. Collaboration, ownership, and continuous improvement are at the core of how the business operates.

To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas. 
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Assistant Financial Controller, Finance, Accounting, Financial Reporting, Controlling, Assistant Controller, Dutch GAAP, US GAAP, Monthly Close, Quarterly Close, Annual Close, Inventory Management, Stock Reconciliation, Physical Inventory, Financial Analysis, Management Accounting, General Ledger, Balance Sheet, P&L, Accuracy, Attention to Detail, Deadline-Driven, Working Under Pressure, Hybrid Working, Almere, Dutch Speaking, Dutch, International Organization, Growth Role, Willingness to Learn, Adaptable, Proactive, Finance Operations

Salary

€64000 per annum
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Almere delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

AP/AR Accountant - English & Italian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Czech or Croatian
Junior Financial Representative | English | Nijmegen
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Payable Accountant (ESA) Noordwijk
Accounts Payable Manager
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hourThe Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour
Dutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU lawDutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU law
Experienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the NetherlandsExperienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.