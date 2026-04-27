Dutch Speaking Assistant Financial Controller
Posted on April 27, 2026
Almere
Dutch, English
Full time
Posted on April 27, 2026
About this role
As Assistant Financial Controller, you will support the finance function across accounting, reporting, and controlling activities. This role is ideal for someone with a solid foundation in accounting who is eager to grow into a broader controlling position.
Key responsibilities include:
What We’re Looking For:
About the Company:
You will be joining an international, fast-growing organisation operating in a dynamic and professional environment. The company combines a hands-on culture with high standards, offering employees the chance to make a real impact while continuing to learn and grow. Collaboration, ownership, and continuous improvement are at the core of how the business operates.
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Key responsibilities include:
- Supporting financial reporting under Dutch and US GAAP
- Assisting with monthly, quarterly, and annual close processes
- Performing inventory management and reconciliation of physical goods
- Supporting controlling activities and financial analysis
- Ensuring accuracy and attention to detail across financial data
- Working with deadlines and managing priorities under pressure
- Gradually developing from basic accounting tasks into reporting and controlling responsibilities
What We’re Looking For:
- Native-level Dutch proficiency
- Strong familiarity with Dutch and US GAAP reporting structures
- Previous experience in (assistant) controlling or a similar finance role
- Experience with inventory management and stock reconciliations
- Willingness to learn and develop within finance and controlling
- High attention to detail and accuracy
- Adaptable, proactive, and able to work under pressure
- Based near Almere and willing to work in a hybrid setup
About the Company:
You will be joining an international, fast-growing organisation operating in a dynamic and professional environment. The company combines a hands-on culture with high standards, offering employees the chance to make a real impact while continuing to learn and grow. Collaboration, ownership, and continuous improvement are at the core of how the business operates.
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Assistant Financial Controller, Finance, Accounting, Financial Reporting, Controlling, Assistant Controller, Dutch GAAP, US GAAP, Monthly Close, Quarterly Close, Annual Close, Inventory Management, Stock Reconciliation, Physical Inventory, Financial Analysis, Management Accounting, General Ledger, Balance Sheet, P&L, Accuracy, Attention to Detail, Deadline-Driven, Working Under Pressure, Hybrid Working, Almere, Dutch Speaking, Dutch, International Organization, Growth Role, Willingness to Learn, Adaptable, Proactive, Finance Operations
Salary
€64000 per annum
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