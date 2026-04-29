Contract Management Specialist - English
Posted on April 29, 2026
Amsterdam
40
Posted on April 29, 2026
About this role
Our international client, one of the world's foremost management consulting firms, is now looking for a Contract Management Specialist to join their team in Amsterdam.
In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining, auditing and reporting client information in the company’s proprietary database.
Job Profile for Contract Management Specialist
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Develop a deep understanding of the company’s proprietary database, including its structure, functionality, and data nuances
- Audit assignment data to ensure accuracy and full compliance with the company’s operational and financial standards
- Review, update and maintain financial information related to client contracts within the invoicing system
- Prepare standard and ad-hoc monthly reports by practice area, geography, client and other relevant dimensions using Business Intelligence tools
- Support the search team by responding to and processing requests with accuracy, efficiency and confidence
- Collaborate closely with colleagues across the company, demonstrating strong teamwork, a commitment to shared success and a strong work ethic
Candidate Profile for Contract Management Specialist
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Additional language is a plus
- An undergraduate/Bachelor’s degree is preferred
- One to two years of experience in a full-time capacity in a professional office environment
- Experience with Business Intelligence frameworks and Workday Finance is helpful, but not required
- Intermediate to advanced Excel skills, including pivot tables and VLOOKUPs
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
- Familiarity with basic Financial terms and accounting is a plus
- A quick learner, eager to learn the company’s proprietary software applications
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Outstanding attention to detail and accuracy
- Dependable, self-motivated, and energetic with a proactive, problem-solving ability
- A team player who can build collaborative relationships across all the company’s offices
- Strong work ethic and professional dedication
- Ability to successfully work in an environment where multiple projects and competing demands are the norm
What Our Client Offers
- 26 vacation days
- Pension contribution
- Discretionary annual bonus
- Health insurance contribution
- Travel expenses reimbursement
- Become part of a dynamic team in a highly international working environment
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