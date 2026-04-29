Contract Management Specialist - English

Our international client, one of the world's foremost management consulting firms, is now looking for a Contract Management Specialist to join their team in Amsterdam.

In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining, auditing and reporting client information in the company’s proprietary database.

Job Profile for Contract Management Specialist

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Develop a deep understanding of the company’s proprietary database, including its structure, functionality, and data nuances

Audit assignment data to ensure accuracy and full compliance with the company’s operational and financial standards

Review, update and maintain financial information related to client contracts within the invoicing system

Prepare standard and ad-hoc monthly reports by practice area, geography, client and other relevant dimensions using Business Intelligence tools

Support the search team by responding to and processing requests with accuracy, efficiency and confidence

Collaborate closely with colleagues across the company, demonstrating strong teamwork, a commitment to shared success and a strong work ethic

Candidate Profile for Contract Management Specialist

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Additional language is a plus

An undergraduate/Bachelor’s degree is preferred

One to two years of experience in a full-time capacity in a professional office environment

Experience with Business Intelligence frameworks and Workday Finance is helpful, but not required

Intermediate to advanced Excel skills, including pivot tables and VLOOKUPs

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Familiarity with basic Financial terms and accounting is a plus

A quick learner, eager to learn the company’s proprietary software applications

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Outstanding attention to detail and accuracy

Dependable, self-motivated, and energetic with a proactive, problem-solving ability

A team player who can build collaborative relationships across all the company’s offices

Strong work ethic and professional dedication

Ability to successfully work in an environment where multiple projects and competing demands are the norm

What Our Client Offers