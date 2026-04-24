AP Resolutions Specialist - English

Our client is the world's leading internet entertainment service with more than 260 million memberships in over 190 countries, enjoying TV series, documentaries, and feature films in a variety of genres and languages.

We are looking for an experienced Accounts Payable Resolutions Specialist to join our client’s team in Amsterdam.

In the role, you will collaborate closely with AP teams in the company’s global offices, requiring flexibility and a proactive approach to problem-solving in a dynamic, international environment.

Job Profile for AP Resolutions Specialist

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Manage and process highly complex invoice transactions and related enquiries within the local time zone

Ensure accurate and timely resolution of invoice processing issues, escalations, and operational challenges

Collaborate with key business partners to investigate and resolve invoice discrepancies and implement corrections

Support the Global AP Resolutions function, working closely with cross-regional teams across UCAN, EMEA, and APAC

Lead and contribute to initiatives aimed at improving invoice processing workflows, including system testing and integrations in partnership with the Finance Technology (FinTech) team

Partner with FinTech to troubleshoot and resolve system-related issues impacting invoice processing

Drive cross-functional alignment to enhance processes, increase the scalability of invoice volumes, and reduce manual intervention across the EMEA region

Identify and implement improvements in invoice processing and ERP system functionalities to enhance operational efficiency and accuracy

Support month-end Accounts Payable close activities, including journal entries, reconciliations, and responding to accounting-related enquiries

Develop, maintain, and update process documentation to ensure clarity and consistency

Provide support for audits and collaborate with Finance, Tax, and SOX teams on ad hoc requests

Manage high-complexity escalation cases, including data gathering, root cause analysis, and identifying performance trends to recommend improvements

Lead cross-functional projects and initiatives as assigned

Represent the Accounts Payable function in presentations and contribute to team branding initiatives

Candidate Profile for AP Resolutions Specialist

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

5+ years of relevant experience, ideally within a global organisation or function

Strong understanding of the EMEA region, combined with a global mindset and flexibility to support cross-regional teams

Proficiency in Excel and ERP systems, with experience in Workday, ticketing tools, and AI in Accounts Payable considered an advantage

Solid understanding of Accounting, Tax, and SOX compliance, with the ability to ensure financial accuracy and quickly learn P2P workflows

Highly data literate, with the ability to analyse, interpret, and translate data into insights, visualisations, and presentations

Proven track record in project management, successfully leading regional and global initiatives using structured methodologies

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with a strong customer service focus and close attention to detail

Adaptable and comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, with a creative and solution-oriented approach to problem-solving

Strong time management and prioritisation skills, with a high level of accountability and ownership of outcomes

Demonstrated commitment to continuous learning, self-development, and staying current with industry trends

What Our Client Offers