AP Resolutions Specialist - English
Posted on April 24, 2026
Amsterdam
40
Posted on April 24, 2026
About this role
Our client is the world's leading internet entertainment service with more than 260 million memberships in over 190 countries, enjoying TV series, documentaries, and feature films in a variety of genres and languages.
We are looking for an experienced Accounts Payable Resolutions Specialist to join our client’s team in Amsterdam.
In the role, you will collaborate closely with AP teams in the company’s global offices, requiring flexibility and a proactive approach to problem-solving in a dynamic, international environment.
Job Profile for AP Resolutions Specialist
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Manage and process highly complex invoice transactions and related enquiries within the local time zone
- Ensure accurate and timely resolution of invoice processing issues, escalations, and operational challenges
- Collaborate with key business partners to investigate and resolve invoice discrepancies and implement corrections
- Support the Global AP Resolutions function, working closely with cross-regional teams across UCAN, EMEA, and APAC
- Lead and contribute to initiatives aimed at improving invoice processing workflows, including system testing and integrations in partnership with the Finance Technology (FinTech) team
- Partner with FinTech to troubleshoot and resolve system-related issues impacting invoice processing
- Drive cross-functional alignment to enhance processes, increase the scalability of invoice volumes, and reduce manual intervention across the EMEA region
- Identify and implement improvements in invoice processing and ERP system functionalities to enhance operational efficiency and accuracy
- Support month-end Accounts Payable close activities, including journal entries, reconciliations, and responding to accounting-related enquiries
- Develop, maintain, and update process documentation to ensure clarity and consistency
- Provide support for audits and collaborate with Finance, Tax, and SOX teams on ad hoc requests
- Manage high-complexity escalation cases, including data gathering, root cause analysis, and identifying performance trends to recommend improvements
- Lead cross-functional projects and initiatives as assigned
- Represent the Accounts Payable function in presentations and contribute to team branding initiatives
Candidate Profile for AP Resolutions Specialist
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- 5+ years of relevant experience, ideally within a global organisation or function
- Strong understanding of the EMEA region, combined with a global mindset and flexibility to support cross-regional teams
- Proficiency in Excel and ERP systems, with experience in Workday, ticketing tools, and AI in Accounts Payable considered an advantage
- Solid understanding of Accounting, Tax, and SOX compliance, with the ability to ensure financial accuracy and quickly learn P2P workflows
- Highly data literate, with the ability to analyse, interpret, and translate data into insights, visualisations, and presentations
- Proven track record in project management, successfully leading regional and global initiatives using structured methodologies
- Excellent communication and presentation skills, with a strong customer service focus and close attention to detail
- Adaptable and comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, with a creative and solution-oriented approach to problem-solving
- Strong time management and prioritisation skills, with a high level of accountability and ownership of outcomes
- Demonstrated commitment to continuous learning, self-development, and staying current with industry trends
What Our Client Offers
- 25 vacation days per year
- Pension plan
- Opportunity to join a dynamic international environment
- Work for a global organisation
- Be part of a passionate and creative team
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