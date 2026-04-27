Junior Regulatory Reporting Specialist

Junior Regulatory Reporting Specialist

Posted on April 27, 2026
Amsterdam
Temporary
40 -
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on April 27, 2026

About this role

At bunq, staying compliant isn’t just a requirement — it’s how we keep earning users’ trust. Accurate and timely regulatory reporting ensures we can continue serving our users without disruptions, fines, or risk.

As our Junior Regulatory Reporting Specialist, you’ll make sure our reports are accurate, complete, and submitted on time, while keeping track of regulatory changes that impact how we operate. 🚀

Take ownership

  • Ensure high-quality, accurate regulatory reporting to the central bank, supporting bunq’s ability to operate without risk 📊

  • Track and assess new and changing regulations, turning updates into clear actions for the team 🔎

  • Maintain and update the regulatory changes tracker, keeping stakeholders aligned and informed

  • Perform gap analyses and support implementation of regulatory changes into processes and documentation

  • Support COREP Large Exposure reporting, ensuring data accuracy, validation, and timely submission 📈

  • Run checks and tests on reporting data to ensure completeness and consistency

Requirements

  • You’re fluent in English

  • You understand basic accounting concepts and are familiar with financial statements

  • You’re comfortable working with Excel and data

  • You’re detail-oriented and able to work with high accuracy under deadlines

  • You’re organized and can manage recurring tasks and timelines

  • You’re proactive and eager to learn about regulatory frameworks and reporting

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

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