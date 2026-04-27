Junior Regulatory Reporting Specialist
About this role
At bunq, staying compliant isn’t just a requirement — it’s how we keep earning users’ trust. Accurate and timely regulatory reporting ensures we can continue serving our users without disruptions, fines, or risk.
As our Junior Regulatory Reporting Specialist, you’ll make sure our reports are accurate, complete, and submitted on time, while keeping track of regulatory changes that impact how we operate. 🚀
Take ownership
Ensure high-quality, accurate regulatory reporting to the central bank, supporting bunq’s ability to operate without risk 📊
Track and assess new and changing regulations, turning updates into clear actions for the team 🔎
Maintain and update the regulatory changes tracker, keeping stakeholders aligned and informed
Perform gap analyses and support implementation of regulatory changes into processes and documentation
Support COREP Large Exposure reporting, ensuring data accuracy, validation, and timely submission 📈
Run checks and tests on reporting data to ensure completeness and consistency
Requirements
You’re fluent in English
You understand basic accounting concepts and are familiar with financial statements
You’re comfortable working with Excel and data
You’re detail-oriented and able to work with high accuracy under deadlines
You’re organized and can manage recurring tasks and timelines
You’re proactive and eager to learn about regulatory frameworks and reporting
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style