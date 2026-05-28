UX/UI designer - Temporary role

Temporary UX/UI opportunity at a leading international fashion brand. Join the Amsterdam HQ team to enhance live customer journeys, refine digital experiences, and support fast-moving e-commerce improvements. Apply by Friday 29th of May at 12:00.

UX/UI Designer – Temporary Cover, no freelancers:

We are seeking a practical and hands-on UX/UI Designer to help maintain, refine, and further develop live e-commerce experiences. In this role, you will work on improving the existing platform, strengthening user journeys, and creating effective design solutions that align brand consistency, usability, and business performance.

The successful candidate will be a proactive, independent designer who can quickly step into ongoing e-commerce BAU activities. You should be able to understand current workflows fast, work confidently with limited guidance, collaborate smoothly with the wider team, and help ensure consistent delivery and performance from the start.

What you’ll be responsible for:

Improve and develop user flows, wireframes, and interface designs for the live e-commerce platform.

Work closely with Product, Engineering, Brand, and external stakeholders.

Turn business goals and user insights into practical, user-friendly design solutions.

Produce polished Figma designs and interactive prototypes.

Apply data, A/B test results, and user feedback to refine experiences and boost performance.

Follow design system guidelines to keep the experience consistent across all touchpoints.

Support clear handover and smooth implementation with development teams.

What we’re looking for:

At least 5 years of UX/UI design experience, preferably within e-commerce.

A strong portfolio showing end-to-end digital product design work.

Confident use of Figma and current design processes.

Good knowledge of UX best practices, responsive design, and accessibility.

Experience working with design systems, including maintaining or expanding them.

Able to work effectively in a fast-moving, agile environment.

Clear communicator with strong collaboration skills.

What you can expect from our client: