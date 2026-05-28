We are recruiting for a Senior demand/commercial planning professional with experience in both Country/Hub and HQ environments. As EMEA Integrated Demand Planning Manager you bring a strong commercial mindset, are agile and proactive, and have a proven track record in setting up planning processes and tools. Strong project management skills are key, as well as the ability to manage upwards and lead cross-functional or indirect teams.

The Team

The Omni Planning & Allocation team is responsible for driving commercial performance through trade planning, financial forecasting, demand planning, and the allocation and replenishment of inventory across all channels and categories. The team also sets strategic guidelines for promotions and markdowns to optimize margins and profitability.

Acting as the backbone of the department, the team works closely with Buying and Merchandising, DTC channel teams (eCommerce, FP, Outlet), regional hubs, and Finance to ensure that all inventory and product decisions are fully aligned with broader company planning. This role plays a key part in supporting operational excellence, enabling strategic growth, and contributing to the overall success of the department.

The Position

As EMEA Integrated Demand Planning Manager, you play a pivotal role within the Omni Planning & Allocation team. You are responsible for overseeing the integrated demand planning process across EMEA, consolidating inputs from DTC channels, Merchandise Planning teams, and Wholesale/Hubs to align planning with market trends and business objectives.

This role is essential to delivering on Omni Planning & Allocation objectives, with your contributions directly impacting the commercial success of the brand.

Key Responsibilities:

Support long-term planning by providing IDP insights for seasonal sales, margin, and inventory strategies aligned with financial targets.

Contribute to strategic growth planning, including long-range planning, target setting, and regional demand modeling.

Partner with Buying, Merchandising, and Wholesale teams to align demand forecasts with product strategies.

Lead the Integrated Demand Planning (IDP) process, consolidating and optimizing forecasts across DTC and Wholesale channels.

Support inventory and buy strategies based on aggregated demand signals across channels.

Consolidate and validate wholesale account plans, ensuring alignment across regional hubs.

Act as a key liaison between Merchandising, Planning, Global Brand, and Hub teams.

Drive continuous improvement through new tools, systems, and planning processes.

Measures of Success

Deliver demand and sales performance in line with targets, including net sales and sell-in demand.

Ensure high planning accuracy across IDP and account planning processes.

Drive consistency and alignment across regional demand planning activities.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, Economics, Retail, or a related field preferred.

7-10 years of experience in wholesale, demand, or merchandise planning within fashion, retail, or consumer goods.

Strong expertise in demand and wholesale planning with a solid understanding of merchandise financials.

Advanced analytical skills with a data-driven approach using tools such as SAP and Excel.

Commercial, results-driven mindset with the ability to balance short-term execution and long-term strategy.

Proven stakeholder management, collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams including Finance, Merchandising, and Supply Chain.

Fluency in English.

What you can expect from our client: