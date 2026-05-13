Functional Application Specialist - Oracle Financials & Basware

Functional Application Specialist - Oracle Financials & Basware

Posted on May 13, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted on May 13, 2026

About this role

Join a global finance leader as a Functional Applications Specialist—where your expertise in Oracle Financials and Basware drives innovation and supports a vibrant international community. Shape the future of financial applications, bridge business and tech, and thrive in a dynamic, collaborative environment.

As a Functional Applications Specialist, you will:

  • Lead the functional management of Oracle Financials and Basware, ensuring seamless support and continuous improvement.
  • Partner with IT and business teams to align applications with evolving financial needs and data strategies.
  • Define user roles and access, ensuring compliance with audit and security standards.
  • Develop training and documentation to empower users and optimize application performance.
  • Contribute to process improvements and functional roadmaps, driving efficiency and innovation.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent, with 3+ years in functional management of Oracle Financials (AP, AR, CM, FA, GL).
  • Hands-on experience with Basware or similar purchase-to-pay applications.
  • Fluent English and exceptional communication skills for a multicultural setting.
  • Strong analytical mindset, with a passion for data, technology, and process optimization.
  • Proactive, adaptable, and creative problem-solver.
  • Ability to collaborate across teams and stakeholders to deliver impactful solutions.

Salary

4500 - 5000

A challenging full-time position in Amsterdam (hybrid working is possible) in a vibrant international environment. Salary for this position is between €3700 and €4500, and it comes with an attractive package of secondary benefits which we'll tell you more about in a personal conversation.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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