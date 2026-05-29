Logistics Operations Coordinator | ENG

Operational Flow: Manage the end-to-end process of moving goods from international suppliers to customers, ensuring a seamless and efficient supply chain.

Supplier & Carrier Liaison: Act as a point of contact for transport planning and bookings, building and maintaining professional relationships with global partners.

Documentation & Compliance: Take full ownership of technical logistics documents and declarations, ensuring 100% accuracy and strict adherence to international compliance standards.

Administrative & Contract Management: Support the broader team with general administrative task

In the fast-paced world of international FMCG, logistics is the heartbeat of the business. We are looking for a Logistics Operations Coordinator who is equal parts "people person" and "process person." You will join a dynamic team in Rotterdam where you’ll be responsible for building strong relationships with carriers while maintaining a laser focus on the essential paperwork and administrative foundations that keep the supply chain moving.As a logistics professional, you know exactly how to get goods from A to B efficiently. You will act as the point of contact for suppliers and carriers, handling everything from initial bookings to complex declarations and contract administration. If you are an independent problem-solver who thrives in a high-energy environment and enjoys a mix of operational and administrative work, this is the role for you.