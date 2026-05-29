Logistics Operations Coordinator | ENG
Posted on May 29, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on May 29, 2026
About this role
In the fast-paced world of international FMCG, logistics is the heartbeat of the business. We are looking for a Logistics Operations Coordinator who is equal parts "people person" and "process person." You will join a dynamic team in Rotterdam where you’ll be responsible for building strong relationships with carriers while maintaining a laser focus on the essential paperwork and administrative foundations that keep the supply chain moving.
As a logistics professional, you know exactly how to get goods from A to B efficiently. You will act as the point of contact for suppliers and carriers, handling everything from initial bookings to complex declarations and contract administration. If you are an independent problem-solver who thrives in a high-energy environment and enjoys a mix of operational and administrative work, this is the role for you.
As a logistics professional, you know exactly how to get goods from A to B efficiently. You will act as the point of contact for suppliers and carriers, handling everything from initial bookings to complex declarations and contract administration. If you are an independent problem-solver who thrives in a high-energy environment and enjoys a mix of operational and administrative work, this is the role for you.
- Operational Flow: Manage the end-to-end process of moving goods from international suppliers to customers, ensuring a seamless and efficient supply chain.
- Supplier & Carrier Liaison: Act as a point of contact for transport planning and bookings, building and maintaining professional relationships with global partners.
- Documentation & Compliance: Take full ownership of technical logistics documents and declarations, ensuring 100% accuracy and strict adherence to international compliance standards.
- Administrative & Contract Management: Support the broader team with general administrative task
Requirements
- Experience: 1–3 years of experience in Logistics, or a relevant educational degree in Supply Chain/Logistics.
- Administrative Skills: Strong organizational skills with experience in contract administration and drafting documentation.
- Languages: Fluency in English is required; conversational Dutch is a strong bonus.
- Mindset: You are eager to learn, independent, and interested in how logistics connects to other parts of the organization.
- Tech-Savvy: You have a genuine interest in digitizing administrative processes and improving efficiency through technology.
Salary based on professional experience and expertise.
Salary
€3500-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a FMCG company buying and selling mainly foods from all-over of the world for shipment to mainly West-Africa. Based in Rotterdam, they are searching for a new person to join their international team.
Application Procedure
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