Senior Product Owner- Ecom Browse & Search

Join an internationally recognised fashion brand with its global headquarters in Amsterdam, where innovation, digital growth, and customer experience are at the heart of everything they do. As Product Owner, you’ll play a key role in shaping high-impact e-commerce experiences, working alongside cross-functional teams in a fast-paced and collaborative international environment. This is an opportunity to combine data, creativity, and technology while contributing to the growth of a leading retail brand. Deadline for submissions is Friday 29th of May at 12:00.

The role - Please note, this is not for freelancers:

We’re seeking a seasoned Product Owner with a sharp eye for detail, a curious mindset, and a strong ability to turn data into action.

You understand how to balance user needs, business goals, and performance insights. Working closely with your product team, CRO specialists, web analysts, and key stakeholders, you will help optimise the e-commerce experience and drive measurable results.

You bring structure, direction, and clear priorities to the team, while keeping stakeholders aligned and informed. Beyond delivering strong digital products, you enjoy collaborating with other skilled Product Owners and contributing to a high-performing team culture.

The successful candidate is a hands-on, proactive professional who can work independently and quickly take ownership. You are confident stepping into ongoing e-commerce operations, understanding existing processes, partnering with colleagues, and ensuring smooth delivery and performance from the start.

Key responsibilities:

In this role, you will directly influence both the customer experience and the future scalability of the platform.

You will define a clear product direction and translate it into a focused roadmap. By setting priorities effectively and aligning closely with stakeholders and your scrum team, you ensure that initiatives deliver value for both users and the business.

Day to day, you will collaborate with teams across Site Merchandising, Content, Product Launch, Performance Marketing, and CRM.

You will be responsible for:

Defining a strong product vision and translating it into OKRs and roadmap priorities.

Enabling the team to build the right solutions in the right way, within time and budget.

Keeping the focus on outcomes rather than output.

Creating transparency, managing expectations, and challenging decisions when needed.

Bringing business context, user insights, and digital engagement data into product discussions.

Applying validation techniques from idea stage through implementation and iteration.

Driving meaningful product improvements, changes, and rollouts.

Organising product demos and reviews to gather active stakeholder feedback.

The ideal candidate:

Has a bachelor’s degree or equivalent higher education.

Brings 5+ years of Product Owner experience, ideally with high-traffic e-commerce platforms.

Understands modern digital product discovery and delivery methods.

Collaborates effectively with engineers, designers, and senior stakeholders.

Has experience with performance optimisation, CRO, and A/B testing.

Is familiar with Scrum and communicates clearly in English.

Follows retail tech trends; knowledge of Elastic Search or XO is a plus.

What you can expect from our client: