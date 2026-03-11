Interim Legal Counsel – Disputes & Contracts (FMCG)

A leading international organization in the FMCG, food and pharmaceutical sector is looking for an experienced Interim Legal Counsel for a temporary assignment. In this role, you will advise senior stakeholders on commercial contracts, liability matters and dispute resolution within an international business environment. You will also support the organization in handling claims, insurance matters and complex disputes, while coordinating with external legal counsel where needed. ️

