Interim Legal Counsel – Disputes & Contracts (FMCG)
About this role
In this role, you will provide legal support to the business on commercial contract matters, liability issues and dispute resolution procedures. You will advise internal stakeholders and senior management on claims, insurance requirements and legal risk management within an international business environment.
You will be responsible for monitoring ongoing litigation and dispute cases while coordinating closely with external legal counsel to ensure effective case management and alignment with business strategy. In addition, you will support the organization in claim settlements, arbitration procedures and complex commercial disputes.
- Advise on claims, insurance requirements and liability matters across the organization;
- Provide legal support to (senior) management on complex disputes, claim settlements and arbitration procedures;
- Monitor progress of ongoing litigation and dispute cases;
- Liaise with and manage external lawyers and legal advisors;
- Provide guidance on international commercial contracts and related legal risks.
Requirements
- Master’s degree in Law;
- Approximately 8+ years of experience in a law firm or in-house legal role within an international environment;
- Strong expertise in international commercial contracts;
- In-depth knowledge of dispute resolution law and liability law;
- Experience in FMCG, food or pharmaceutical industries is a strong advantage;
- Knowledge of common law and/or class actions is considered a plus;
- Excellent command of English; Dutch is a plus;
- Pragmatic, independent and able to work effectively in an international business environment.
Salary
- Temporary 9-month assignment until 31 December (40 hours a week) within an international FMCG Food environment;
- Position open to freelancers: Hourly fee between €100 - €115 / hour. We are also able to offer a flex salary range of €8000 - €9500 gross per month;
- Full-time role within a dynamic and international organization;
- Opportunity to work on complex international disputes and commercial contract matters.
How we'll proceed
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.