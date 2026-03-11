Interim Legal Counsel – Disputes & Contracts (FMCG)

Interim Legal Counsel – Disputes & Contracts (FMCG)

Posted on March 11, 2026
Rijswijk
Posted on March 11, 2026

About this role

A leading international organization in the FMCG, food and pharmaceutical sector is looking for an experienced Interim Legal Counsel for a temporary assignment. In this role, you will advise senior stakeholders on commercial contracts, liability matters and dispute resolution within an international business environment. You will also support the organization in handling claims, insurance matters and complex disputes, while coordinating with external legal counsel where needed. ️

In this role, you will provide legal support to the business on commercial contract matters, liability issues and dispute resolution procedures. You will advise internal stakeholders and senior management on claims, insurance requirements and legal risk management within an international business environment.

You will be responsible for monitoring ongoing litigation and dispute cases while coordinating closely with external legal counsel to ensure effective case management and alignment with business strategy. In addition, you will support the organization in claim settlements, arbitration procedures and complex commercial disputes.

  • Advise on claims, insurance requirements and liability matters across the organization;
  • Provide legal support to (senior) management on complex disputes, claim settlements and arbitration procedures;
  • Monitor progress of ongoing litigation and dispute cases;
  • Liaise with and manage external lawyers and legal advisors;
  • Provide guidance on international commercial contracts and related legal risks.

Requirements

  • Master’s degree in Law;
  • Approximately 8+ years of experience in a law firm or in-house legal role within an international environment;
  • Strong expertise in international commercial contracts;
  • In-depth knowledge of dispute resolution law and liability law;
  • Experience in FMCG, food or pharmaceutical industries is a strong advantage;
  • Knowledge of common law and/or class actions is considered a plus;
  • Excellent command of English; Dutch is a plus;
  • Pragmatic, independent and able to work effectively in an international business environment.

Salary

> 9000
  • Temporary 9-month assignment until 31 December (40 hours a week) within an international FMCG Food environment;
  • Position open to freelancers: Hourly fee between €100 - €115 / hour. We are also able to offer a flex salary range of €8000 - €9500 gross per month;
  • Full-time role within a dynamic and international organization;
  • Opportunity to work on complex international disputes and commercial contract matters.

How we'll proceed

Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Legal jobs in Rijswijk delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Team Lead (Mandarin speaker)
Content Editor German Speaking Markets (part-time 16-20h/week)
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
QMS Implementation and Audit Lead (ESA/ESTEC)
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workersSkilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers
Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?
Undutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employersUndutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employers
Can employers change home working arrangements?Can employers change home working arrangements?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position