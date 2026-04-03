CE Facility Support Engineer - English

CE Facility Support Engineer - English

Posted on April 3, 2026
Middenmeer
40
Posted on April 3, 2026

About this role

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for 3 CE Facility Support Engineers to join their expanding team in Middenmeer. 

Job Profile for CE Facility Support Engineer
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Provide escort support for third-party contractors, subcontractors, vendors, and service providers on-site
  • Carry out assigned tasks such as routine rounds and initial equipment performance assessments 
  • Monitor the performance of maintenance and operational systems (electrical, mechanical, fire/life safety) within the data centre 
  • Assist safely with emergency monitoring and response to abnormal conditions, following established Emergency Operating Procedures (EOPs) 
  • Ensure strict adherence to all safety procedures and compliance with physical security policies while performing work
  • Record daily operational readings of electrical equipment during routine rounds and log-taking, including temperatures, voltages, and currents
  • Follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for critical-environment planned work activities
  • Energise cabinets within a colocation (Colo) environment
  • Perform quarterly and annual preventative maintenance on Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems
  • Conduct preventative maintenance on system control panels
  • Carry out battery preventative maintenance activities
  • Demonstrate a fundamental understanding of the National Electrical Code
  • Comply consistently with all safety and physical security procedures while on site
  • Assist with the troubleshooting, repair, replacement, and calibration of instrument sensors
  • Support electrical infrastructure across the data centre campus, ranging from a single large-capacity facility to multiple smaller sites

Candidate Profile for CE Facility Support Engineer

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • High school diploma, GED, or equivalent 
  • 5+ years of experience in technical fields (e.g. automotive, electrical, controls, data centre)
  • Basic understanding of how to use Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Excel, Word)
  • Experience with building management systems (EPMS) 
  • Previous data centre experience
  • Experience with electrical systems in a high availability assembly /manufacturing, critical infrastructure environment, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, or related fields

What Our Client Offers

  • 27 days annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
  • Pension plan
  • Travel allowance
  • Work in a dynamic, international environment
  • State-of-the-art technology working experience
  • Be part of a team that is changing the world
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