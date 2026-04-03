Digital Finance Analyst - English

Our client, a highly respected and extremely prestigious global leader in the integrated energy and chemical industry, is looking for a Digital Finance Analyst to join their dynamic, multicultural and multilingual organisation in The Hague.

This is a senior contributor role positioned at the intersection of Finance and IT. The Digital Finance Analyst owns the digital finance agenda - designing, optimising, and continuously improving finance processes and systems with a strong emphasis on SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud FI/CO. The role operates with significant independence, determining its own approach and priorities in alignment with broader team objectives.

Job Profile for Digital Finance Analyst

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Act as the expert connecting Finance and IT departments

Drive the digital finance process design, optimisation, and continuous improvement

Lead the design, configuration, and optimisation of SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud FI/CO modules across accounting, treasury, controlling, and governance functions, including connected systems such as Concur, Ariba, BTP, IAG, and AFC

Translate complex business and accounting requirements into functional specifications for system enhancements, upgrades, and integrations

Drive end-to-end finance process design to improve standardisation, automation, and scalability across record-to-report, procure-to-pay, and order-to-cash

Ensure system designs and digital workflows remain aligned with IFRS and local GAAP requirements

Lead digital automation initiatives, including workflow automation, robotics, and analytics, to reduce manual effort and improve data quality

Act as Business Lead on Finance-IT projects, covering planning, testing, UAT, and post-implementation stabilisation

Support the design and maintenance of financial data structures, the chart of accounts, and reporting hierarchies

Monitor integration flows between SAP finance modules and connected systems

Perform root cause analysis on financial discrepancies and system incidents

Support journal entry automation, workflow approvals, and reconciliation controls

Provide mentorship and functional guidance to less experienced team members and finance end users

Coordinate XBRL/ESEF electronic tagging and filing of financial statements in line with regulatory requirements

Candidate Profile for Digital Finance Analyst

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Information Systems, or related field. Postgraduate specialisation in ERP, Digital Finance, or FinTech is an advantage

8+ years of relevant experience

Strong practical knowledge of IFRS and local GAAP environments

Familiarity with connected SAP ecosystem tools: Concur, Ariba, BTP, IAG, and/or AFC is a strong advantage

SAP Certified Application Associate in FI, CO, or Group Reporting

A professional accounting qualification (ACCA, CIMA, CA, DipIFR, CPA, or equivalent) is a plus

Experience with digital automation, workflow tools, and finance transformation programmes

Proven hands-on experience with SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud FI/CO modules

Demonstrated experience translating finance and accounting requirements into documented functional specifications

Strong analytical skills and advanced Excel proficiency

Solid stakeholder management capabilities across Finance and IT functions

Comfortable operating with significant independence and managing competing priorities

Clear communicator able to bridge technical and non-technical audiences

What Our Client Offers