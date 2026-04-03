Digital Finance Analyst - English
About this role
Our client, a highly respected and extremely prestigious global leader in the integrated energy and chemical industry, is looking for a Digital Finance Analyst to join their dynamic, multicultural and multilingual organisation in The Hague.
This is a senior contributor role positioned at the intersection of Finance and IT. The Digital Finance Analyst owns the digital finance agenda - designing, optimising, and continuously improving finance processes and systems with a strong emphasis on SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud FI/CO. The role operates with significant independence, determining its own approach and priorities in alignment with broader team objectives.
Job Profile for Digital Finance Analyst
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Act as the expert connecting Finance and IT departments
- Drive the digital finance process design, optimisation, and continuous improvement
- Lead the design, configuration, and optimisation of SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud FI/CO modules across accounting, treasury, controlling, and governance functions, including connected systems such as Concur, Ariba, BTP, IAG, and AFC
- Translate complex business and accounting requirements into functional specifications for system enhancements, upgrades, and integrations
- Drive end-to-end finance process design to improve standardisation, automation, and scalability across record-to-report, procure-to-pay, and order-to-cash
- Ensure system designs and digital workflows remain aligned with IFRS and local GAAP requirements
- Lead digital automation initiatives, including workflow automation, robotics, and analytics, to reduce manual effort and improve data quality
- Act as Business Lead on Finance-IT projects, covering planning, testing, UAT, and post-implementation stabilisation
- Support the design and maintenance of financial data structures, the chart of accounts, and reporting hierarchies
- Monitor integration flows between SAP finance modules and connected systems
- Perform root cause analysis on financial discrepancies and system incidents
- Support journal entry automation, workflow approvals, and reconciliation controls
- Provide mentorship and functional guidance to less experienced team members and finance end users
- Coordinate XBRL/ESEF electronic tagging and filing of financial statements in line with regulatory requirements
Candidate Profile for Digital Finance Analyst
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Information Systems, or related field. Postgraduate specialisation in ERP, Digital Finance, or FinTech is an advantage
- 8+ years of relevant experience
- Strong practical knowledge of IFRS and local GAAP environments
- Familiarity with connected SAP ecosystem tools: Concur, Ariba, BTP, IAG, and/or AFC is a strong advantage
- SAP Certified Application Associate in FI, CO, or Group Reporting
- A professional accounting qualification (ACCA, CIMA, CA, DipIFR, CPA, or equivalent) is a plus
- Experience with digital automation, workflow tools, and finance transformation programmes
- Proven hands-on experience with SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud FI/CO modules
- Demonstrated experience translating finance and accounting requirements into documented functional specifications
- Strong analytical skills and advanced Excel proficiency
- Solid stakeholder management capabilities across Finance and IT functions
- Comfortable operating with significant independence and managing competing priorities
- Clear communicator able to bridge technical and non-technical audiences
What Our Client Offers
- 24 days of annual leave
- Every 10th day is off
- Annual bonus
- 13th salary
- Travel expenses reimbursement
- Pension Plan
- Subsidised Canteen