Executive Assistant | ENG

On behalf of our client, a global leader in the high-tech industry, we are seeking a highly organized and proactive Executive Assistant to provide essential administrative and strategic support to the President.

You will contribute to overall office functionality, assisting with facility management, reception, and event coordination. This pivotal role requires strong communication skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities:

Executive & Strategic Support: To directly support the President’s core functions and strategic initiatives

Provide comprehensive administrative support to the President, including managing their complex calendar, scheduling meetings, and coordinating travel

Prepare and edit correspondence, presentations, and reports for internal and external stakeholders, ensuring accuracy and professionalism

Act as a primary contact for the President’s direct reports, local management team, and Head Office

Coordinate special projects, events, and initiatives, often involving cross-functional teams and external partners

General Administrative Support: To support broader administrative needs

Booking travel for business teams

Various administrative support for departments, as needed

Office Management and Facilities Collaboration: To support the overall office environment, in collaboration with the Office Manager

Offer backup support for the Office Manager’s core duties, including reception, general office administration, and travel coordination for non-management staff

Practice informal leadership to drive office activities

Collaborate with the Office Manager on planning and coordinating meetings and events (e.g., yearly symposium)

Job requirements:

Level of education: MBO/HBO or higher

Language: Fluency in English (verbal and written)

Computer Operating skills: MS Office Suites

Prior working experience in a multicultural office environment is highly preferred

Demonstrated business judgement to prioritize activities and efforts

Detail-oriented and strong administrative skills with the ability to manage a combination of tasks with daily changing urgency

Good cross-cultural communication and social skills

It is a great opportunity to become part of a motivated and growing team to develop your customer-facing skills in an international high-tech environment.

This is a full-time position with a competitive salary, bonus package, and secondary benefits.

The disclaimer: We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who have valid work permits in the Netherlands.

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