Field Service Technician | Dutch & English | Heerenveen

Field Service Technician | Dutch & English | Heerenveen

Posted on September 15, 2026
Heerenveen
Dutch, English
Posted on September 15, 2026

About this role

Our client builds smart machines that automate work in the pallet industry. Think of sorting lines, robotic installations, and systems that fully automatically repair or dismantle pallets. They do everything themselves: from design to assembly and service.



As a Field Service Technician, you will work on the assembly, installation, and commissioning of machines at customer sites in the Netherlands and abroad. No two days are the same: one week you may be building installations in the Netherlands, and the next week you could be working in Germany, Belgium, or Sweden. You will work together with colleagues from mechanics, electrical engineering, and software to deliver every installation perfectly. In short: you make the machine truly come to life.



  • Building and connecting pallet sorting lines, robots, and conveyor systems.

  • Testing, adjusting, and starting up complete installations.

  • Troubleshooting technical malfunctions and performing service work.

  • Contributing ideas for improvements and modifications at customer sites.

  • Working together in a small team where technology and enjoyment go hand in hand.




  • Dutch and English language skills.

  • A technical background and degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, or mechatronics.

  • Skilled with tools and not afraid to get your hands dirty.

  • Able to work independently, while also enjoying being part of a team.

  • Willingness to travel - mainly within Europe.

  • Holder of a Category B driver's license.


A real passion for travel is required: You'll spend around 40% of your time traveling internationally. Whether within Europe or beyond, you make sure the technology works flawlessly. And the best part? You'll never travel alone! You'll always be on the road with a friendly and skilled colleague. Together, you'll get the job done, discover new places, and wrap up the day together.




  • Varied work on modern technical installations.

  • Travel opportunities throughout Europe with well-organized installation projects.

  • A service van with tools and everything you need.

  • A team that works together, laughs together, and helps each other.

  • Short lines of communication, plenty of room for your own initiative, and a team that truly supports one another.

  • A salary that matches your knowledge and commitment, plus opportunities for career growth.

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