Business Product Manager – Commercial Transformation (Temp)
About this role
Are you an experienced leader ready to steer high-impact commercial transformation initiatives with senior ownership and strategic decision-making? For a global leader in FMCG, we are seeking a Business Product Manager – Commercial Transformation to take charge of aligning stakeholders, setting clear priorities, and driving measurable commercial and customer impact within a B2B organization simplifying its commercial technology landscape. If you thrive in complex environments and excel at delivering value through decisive leadership, not day-to-day project management, this role is your opportunity to lead pivotal change and enable scalable commercial success. Ready to make a lasting impact? Apply now and take the helm of this exciting interim assignment!
What are you going to do?
- Develop and formulate, in close cooperation with relevant IT and business stakeholders, a global (sub)category strategy for domains to drive sustainable value with a 3-year horizon;
- Set up, maintain and lead SRM process with selected suppliers within the domains to realize and unlock value through fact-based performance management, joint business planning and room for improvement and innovations;
- Support IT to further develop their relationship management with SAP and strategic vendors within the category to a more mature level;
- Ensure internal and external governance structure is effectively implemented and builds these upon trust and performance;
- Support alignment between IT and suppliers in the SAP vendor ecosystem regarding innovative technology, architecture, benchmarking, audit, and security;
- Support optimization of centralized SAP product ownership and contracting to enable SAP transformation in the next 3-5 years;
- Manage the strategy of the longtail of non-strategic vendors and contracts in the SAP domains in close corporation with IT organization and other offices within Corporate Procurement.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- Minimum 10 years+ experience in senior business ownership for commercial and customer-facing transformation initiatives;
- Extensive experience with Salesforce, CRM, and commerce;
- Strong project management and stakeholder management skills;
- Excellent communication, go-getter mindset, coaching skills, and collaborative characteristics;
- Strategic advisory expertise in digital and commercial engagement strategies, balancing ambition with feasibility and sustainability;
- Proficiency in English (Dutch is a plus).
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a 6-month temporary contract. There is a possibility that your contract will be renewed after these 6 months or that our client will make you an offer of a contract; however, we are not able to guarantee this.
- Salary will be around €6500 - €7500 gross a month, based on a full-time position (38 hours a week), and is based on education and experience;
- Starting on the 13th of April 2026;
- Travel expenses will be covered;
- Pension plan.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.