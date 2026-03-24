Financial Accountant DACH region
About this role
Do you thrive in a dynamic, international setting? Do you have experience with SAP and IFRS, and a keen eye for identifying opportunities to enhance work processes? Due to rapid growth within a globally recognized organization, they are seeking a Financial Accountant to join their Financial Control team.
Join a dynamic Financial Control team renowned for delivering precise financial reports and fostering close collaboration with business units. Under the guidance of the Financial Controller, this role plays a pivotal part in ensuring accurate financial reporting and driving ongoing process enhancements. In light of recent strategic acquisitions, and expanding operations throughout Germany and Austria, this position offers the unique opportunity to engage directly with the financial integration and management of these entities. Located at the headquarters in Hoofddorp, this role invites finance professionals eager to contribute meaningfully to a growing international portfolio.
Those who find alignment with these responsibilities are encouraged to apply.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Financial accuracy: Maintain, process, and report general ledger transactions across multiple international entities, with a focus on DACH;
- Month-end & statutory reporting: Prepare journal entries, accruals, deferrals, reconciliations, and lead schedules for timely and accurate reporting;
- Audit & compliance: Support external audit requirements and ensure compliance with financial regulations;
- Process improvements: Develop and implement efficiencies in financial processes, documenting desktop procedures and workflows;
- Collaboration: Work closely with Reporting & Tax, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Business Control, and other departments;
- Special projects: Assist management with ad-hoc reporting, analysis, and strategic initiatives including Clever Fit integration work.
Requirements
A detail-oriented and proactive financial professional with a strong analytical mindset is sought, who demonstrates proficiency in solving complex financial puzzles and thrives in dynamic, international environments.
Furthermore:
- Experienced in financial accounting with 1–2 years in a similar role;
- Skilled in MS Excel (advanced level);
- Knowledgeable in IFRS and SAP S4/HANA (preferred);
- Fluent in German (required); English is a must, Dutch or French is a plus;
- A strong communicator and team player with excellent time management skills.
Salary
This is a hybrid permanent role in Hoofddorp, with great benefits including:
- A competitive monthly salary;
- Learning & Development: Unlimited access to GoodHabitz and LinkedIn Learning;
- Career Growth: Plenty of opportunities for professional and personal development;
- Work Culture: An informal, international, and down-to-earth environment, working together is valued. 4 days at the office, one day from home;
- Innovation: Your ideas contribute to strategic projects;
- Perks & Benefits: Travel allowance, bike plan, health insurance discounts, remote work allowance, and a pension plan (52% contribution);
- Fitness: Access to our gym at HQ.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.