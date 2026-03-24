Financial Accountant DACH region

Do you thrive in a dynamic, international setting? Do you have experience with SAP and IFRS, and a keen eye for identifying opportunities to enhance work processes? Due to rapid growth within a globally recognized organization, they are seeking a Financial Accountant to join their Financial Control team.

Join a dynamic Financial Control team renowned for delivering precise financial reports and fostering close collaboration with business units. Under the guidance of the Financial Controller, this role plays a pivotal part in ensuring accurate financial reporting and driving ongoing process enhancements. In light of recent strategic acquisitions, and expanding operations throughout Germany and Austria, this position offers the unique opportunity to engage directly with the financial integration and management of these entities. Located at the headquarters in Hoofddorp, this role invites finance professionals eager to contribute meaningfully to a growing international portfolio.

Those who find alignment with these responsibilities are encouraged to apply.

Your responsibilities will include: