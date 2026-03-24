Financial Controller

This is a hybrid permanent role in Hoofddorp, with great benefits including:

A competitive monthly salary;

Learning & Development: Unlimited access to GoodHabitz and LinkedIn Learning;

Career Growth: Plenty of opportunities for professional and personal development;

Work Culture: An informal, international, and down-to-earth environment;

Innovation: Your ideas contribute to strategic projects;

Perks & Benefits: Travel allowance, bike plan, health insurance discounts, remote work allowance, and a pension plan (52% contribution);

Fitness: Access to our gym at HQ.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client