Financial Controller
About this role
Do you thrive in a dynamic, international setting? Do you have experience with SAP and IFRS, and a keen eye for identifying opportunities to enhance work processes? Due to rapid growth within a globally recognized organization, they are seeking a Financial Controller to join their Financial Control team. Based at the headquarters in Hoofddorp, you will focus on continuously improving the processes and quality of the monthly financial figures. In this role, you will take full ownership of the accurate and comprehensive processing and reporting of a segment of the business operations. You will proactively initiate improvements to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and scalability of the (financial) processes to support future growth. If this opportunity resonates with you, we encourage you to apply!
Your responsibilities will include:
- Prepare and ensure accurate and timely recording of journal entries, accruals and other asset accounting monthly tasks;
- Create and review reconciliations and specifications for all balances included in the balance sheet and relevant P&L accounts;
- Develop and implement process improvements, document desktop procedures and processes to achieve efficiencies;
- Proactively pursue business issues that impact the general ledger and propose possible solutions;
- Support external audit requirements and other external reporting requirements;
- Contribute to the Internal Control Framework (focus on controls and policies);
- Support management in completing special projects, ad-hoc reporting and analysis requests, and other tasks as assigned;
- Collaborate with other departments throughout the company and multiple internal stakeholders.
Requirements
A dedicated and dynamic individual is sought, capable of confidently assuming leadership and advancing finance-related challenges to new heights. The ideal candidate is a proactive problem solver with strong attention to detail, thriving in a dynamic and positive work environment that fosters the development of personal skills and interests.
Furthermore:
- A Bachelor/Master degree in Finance (HBO/WO);
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in a similar environment, audit background is a plus;
- Proficiency with handling and analyzing (big) data sets in tools such as MS Excel;
- Strong written and verbal communication skills in English;
- Good communication skills in French is a big plus;
- Experience with IFRS and SAP (S4/HANA Public Cloud) is preferred;
- Ability to interact with all departments and management levels throughout our organization.
Salary
This is a hybrid permanent role in Hoofddorp, with great benefits including:
- A competitive monthly salary;
- Learning & Development: Unlimited access to GoodHabitz and LinkedIn Learning;
- Career Growth: Plenty of opportunities for professional and personal development;
- Work Culture: An informal, international, and down-to-earth environment;
- Innovation: Your ideas contribute to strategic projects;
- Perks & Benefits: Travel allowance, bike plan, health insurance discounts, remote work allowance, and a pension plan (52% contribution);
- Fitness: Access to our gym at HQ.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client